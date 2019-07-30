Log in
Medacta : Enters U.S. and Australian Sports Medicine Market with Dynamic Lineup of Surgical Solutions

07/30/2019 | 01:05pm EDT

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Product Launch
Medacta Enters U.S. and Australian Sports Medicine Market with Dynamic Lineup of Surgical Solutions

30-Jul-2019 / 19:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

Medacta Enters U.S. and Australian Sports Medicine Market with Dynamic Lineup of Surgical Solutions

CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 30 July 2019 - Building on 20 years of innovation in joint replacement and spinal surgery, Medacta International will enter the United States and Australian sports medicine markets. Medacta is actively expanding upon its products and building out what will become a robust portfolio. Its most recent sports medicine offerings, the MectaLock PEEK Suture Anchor and the MectaScrew PEEK Interference Screw, have received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and obtained the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) registration. They are now being introduced in the U.S. and Australian markets.

"Medacta is known for developing personalized orthopedic surgery solutions and providing a high level of support to the surgeons who adopt them," said Francesco Siccardi, Chief Executive Officer of Medacta International. "We look forward to applying our expertise to this new area, the next natural market for Medacta to enter following the success of our surgeon- and patient-friendly solutions across hip, knee, shoulder and spine."

The MectaLock PEEK Suture Anchor is an implantable device used for soft tissue re-fixation in acetabular labral repairs in the hip and glenoid labrum repairs in the shoulder. The portfolio is complete and comprehensive, to accommodate different patient anatomies and surgeon preferences.

The MectaScrew PEEK Interference Screw is indicated for reconstructive treatment of ruptured anterior and posterior cruciate ligaments by means of auto- and allografts. The MectaScrew, together with the M-ARS ACL (Medacta Anatomic Ribbon Surgery) which received FDA clearance in 2018, is intended to be used for knee arthroscopy.

Medacta intends to continue growing its portfolio in sports medicine, utilizing its expertise in orthopaedics to develop personalized, minimally-invasive solutions.

For inquiries
Medacta Group SA
Corrado Farsetta, CFO
Phone: +41 91 696 60 60
investor.relations@medacta.ch

About Medacta
Medacta is an international orthopaedics company specializing in the design and production of innovative orthopaedic products and the development of accompanying surgical techniques. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta's products and surgical techniques are characterized by innovation. Medacta is a pioneer in developing new offerings on the basis of minimally invasive surgical techniques, in particular its Anterior Minimally Invasive Surgery ("AMIS") technique for hip replacements. Medacta has leveraged its orthopedic expertise and comprehensive understanding of the human body to develop the sophisticated "MySolutions" technology, which offers surgeons highly personalized pre-operative planning and implant placement methodologies by creating advanced personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder and spine procedures. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and employs approximately 970 people. To learn more about Medacta, please visit www.medacta.com


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Medacta Group SA
Strada Regina
6874 Castel San Pietro
Switzerland
Phone: +41 696 6060
E-mail: info@medacta.ch, investor.relations@medacta.ch
Internet: www.medacta.com
ISIN: CH0468525222
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 848827

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

848827  30-Jul-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=848827&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
