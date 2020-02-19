Medacta Group SA: INTERIM AWARD IN MICROPORT CASE

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

19-Feb-2020 / 07:15 CET/CEST

CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 19 February 2020 - As disclosed in the offering and listing prospectus dated 21 March 2019 published in connection with Medacta's IPO, in 2018 MicroPort Orthopedics Inc. initiated arbitration against Advanced Surgical Devices (ASD) and its principal, William Zurowski, and a court proceeding against Medacta USA in the United States in connection with Medacta's acquisition of assets of ASD.

Medacta announces that an interim arbitration award has been made against ASD and William Zurowski in the amount of USD 9,705,900 for damages plus legal fees and costs. The arbitration award is not final and is subject to appeal and the court proceeding against Medacta remains pending. As proceedings remain ongoing, Medacta cannot comment further at this time. For further details see also note 6.25 of Medacta's consolidated financial statements 2018.



Contact

Medacta Group SA

Corrado Farsetta, CFO

Phone: +41 91 696 60 60

investor.relations@medacta.ch

