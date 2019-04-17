Medacta : Mid Stabilisation Notice - Medacta Group SA

DGAP-News: Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Mid Stabilisation Notice - Medacta Group SA



17.04.2019 / 19:30

17/04/2019



Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.





Medacta Group SA



Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement



Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited (contact: Lloyd Adams; +44 (0) 207 888 6341) hereby gives notice, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities within the limitations of Article 126 of the Swiss Ordinance on Financial Market Infrastructures and Market Conduct in Securities and Derivatives Trading (FMIO).





Securities

Issuer: Medacta Group SA Guarantor (if any): N/A Aggregate nominal amount: 855,000 Registered Shares Description: Registered Shares Stabilisation Manager(s): Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited



(Acting on behalf of Credit Suisse AG)







Stabilisation transaction[s]

Date Price Limit (CHF) Units Bought 11/04/2019 96.00 50,000 11/04/2019 95.60 50,000 11/04/2019 95.45 50,000 12/04/2019 95.20 32,500 15/04/2019 95.15 15,500 16/04/2019 95.15 4,797 16/04/2019 95.27 10,000 17/04/2019 95.15 30,000 17/04/2019 95.00 30,000 17/04/2019 94.50 30,000 17/04/2019 94.00 30,000 17/04/2019 93.50 13,057

Stabilisation trading venue SIX - SWISS EXCHANGE





This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.



This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States.



