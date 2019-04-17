Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Medacta Group SA    MOVE   CH0468525222

MEDACTA GROUP SA

(MOVE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 04/17 11:30:58 am
94.26 CHF   -0.94%
01:35pMEDACTA : Mid Stabilisation Notice - Medacta Group SA
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Medacta : Mid Stabilisation Notice - Medacta Group SA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 01:35pm EDT

DGAP-News: Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Mid Stabilisation Notice - Medacta Group SA

17.04.2019 / 19:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

17/04/2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


Medacta Group SA

Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement

Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited (contact: Lloyd Adams; +44 (0) 207 888 6341) hereby gives notice, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities within the limitations of Article 126 of the Swiss Ordinance on Financial Market Infrastructures and Market Conduct in Securities and Derivatives Trading (FMIO).


Securities

Issuer: Medacta Group SA
Guarantor (if any): N/A
Aggregate nominal amount: 855,000 Registered Shares
Description: Registered Shares
Stabilisation Manager(s): Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited

(Acting on behalf of Credit Suisse AG)
 




Stabilisation transaction[s]

Date Price Limit (CHF) Units Bought
11/04/2019 96.00 50,000
11/04/2019 95.60 50,000
11/04/2019 95.45 50,000
12/04/2019 95.20 32,500
15/04/2019 95.15 15,500
16/04/2019 95.15 4,797
16/04/2019 95.27 10,000
17/04/2019 95.15 30,000
17/04/2019 95.00 30,000
17/04/2019 94.50 30,000
17/04/2019 94.00 30,000
17/04/2019 93.50 13,057
 

 

Stabilisation trading venue SIX - SWISS EXCHANGE
 



This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


17.04.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited
Taunustor 1
60310 Frankfurt
Germany
Phone: +49 69 75380
E-mail: info@credit-suisse.com
Internet: www.credit-suisse.com
ISIN: CH0468525222
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 801447

 
End of News DGAP News Service

801447  17.04.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=801447&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEDACTA GROUP SA
01:35pMEDACTA : Mid Stabilisation Notice - Medacta Group SA
EQ
More news
Chart MEDACTA GROUP SA
Duration : Period :
Medacta Group SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDACTA GROUP SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDACTA GROUP SA0.00%0
MEDTRONIC PLC-5.29%115 540
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.17.93%39 673
HOYA CORPORATION17.62%25 870
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS21.02%25 679
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY37.70%23 069
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About