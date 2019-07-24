Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Medacta Group SA    MOVE   CH0468525222

MEDACTA GROUP SA

(MOVE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Medacta : receives approval in Japan for MyShoulder Placement Guides

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 01:05am EDT

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval
Medacta Group SA receives approval in Japan for MyShoulder Placement Guides

24-Jul-2019 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release
Medacta receives approval in Japan for MyShoulder Placement Guides

Castel San Pietro, 24 July 2019 - Medacta International will soon introduce the MyShoulder Placement Guides for shoulder arthroplasty in the Japanese market after it has successfully obtained the Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Agency (PMDA) approval.

After the recent launch of its shoulder implants in Japan, Medacta is further expanding the shoulder product offerings with the MyShoulder Placement Guides.

These patient-specific, 3D-printed solutions work in conjunction with the Medacta Shoulder System and associated instrumentation to create a precise surgical approach specific to each patient's individual anatomy. It is composed by two guides and a WebPlanner. The two guides, a humeral cutting guide and a glenoidal reaming guide, assist the surgeon optimizing the accuracy and reducing the surgery time. The WebPlanner allows the surgeon to carry out a precise preoperative planning.

The MyShoulder platform is part of the sophisticated "MySolutions" technology. Thanks to the creation of advanced personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools, MySolutions are highly personalized pre-operative planning and implant placement methodologies for use not only in shoulder procedures, but also in hip (MyHip), knee (MyKnee) and spine (MySpine) procedures.

"The development of highly patient-personalized pre-operative planning and implant placement methodologies using our MySolutions technology has been one of our key innovations" said Francesco Siccardi, CEO of Medacta International. "The introduction of the MyShoulder system is an important step to further expand our activities in the Japanese market."

For more information, please visit the MyShoulder webpage at https://www.medacta.com/EN/medacta-shoulder-system-global.

Inquiries
Corrado Farsetta
Medacta Group SA
CFO
Phone: +41 91 696 60 60
investor.relations@medacta.ch

About Medacta
Medacta is an international orthopaedics company specializing in the design and production of innovative orthopaedic products and the development of accompanying surgical techniques. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta's products and surgical techniques are characterized by innovation. Medacta is a pioneer in developing new offerings on the basis of the minimally invasive surgical techniques, in particular its Anterior Minimally Invasive Surgery ("AMIS") technique for hip replacements. Medacta has leveraged its orthopedic expertise and comprehensive understanding of the human body to develop the sophisticated "MySolutions" technology, which offers surgeons highly personalized pre-operative planning and implant placement methodologies by creating advanced personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder and spine procedures. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and employs approximately 970 people. To learn more about Medacta, please visit www.medacta.com


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Medacta Group SA
Strada Regina
6874 Castel San Pietro
Switzerland
Phone: +41 696 6060
E-mail: info@medacta.ch, investor.relations@medacta.ch
Internet: www.medacta.com
ISIN: CH0468525222
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 845581

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

845581  24-Jul-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=845581&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEDACTA GROUP SA
01:05aMEDACTA : receives approval in Japan for MyShoulder Placement Guides
EQ
06/07MEDACTA : Recognized for Orthopaedics and Surgical Innovation in 2019 MedTech Br..
AQ
06/05MEDACTA : MySpine MC Wins MedTech Breakthrough Award for Orthopaedics and Surgic..
EQ
04/17MEDACTA : Mid Stabilisation Notice - Medacta Group SA
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 318 M
EBIT 2019 72,0 M
Net income 2019 55,0 M
Debt 2019 111 M
Yield 2019 0,85%
P/E ratio 2019 29,2x
P/E ratio 2020 25,3x
EV / Sales2019 5,38x
EV / Sales2020 4,67x
Capitalization 1 601 M
Chart MEDACTA GROUP SA
Duration : Period :
Medacta Group SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDACTA GROUP SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 85,39  €
Last Close Price 80,04  €
Spread / Highest target 22,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,86%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDACTA GROUP SA0.00%1 794
MEDTRONIC PLC10.82%135 779
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.25.63%42 186
HOYA CORPORATION26.33%28 016
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS19.02%25 151
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY30.97%21 959
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group