Medallia : Announces Telemedicine Suite for Healthcare Organizations to Streamline Telehealth and Optimize Patient Experience

06/11/2020 | 05:09pm EDT

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced Medallia Telemedicine Suite, the most comprehensive and disruptive telehealth care delivery and experience optimization solution on a single platform to streamline telehealth processes and improve the patient experience.

“Capturing real-time signals from patients and consumers regarding their telehealth visits enables us to enhance the patient experience and deliver optimal care,” said Tom Laymon, senior vice president and chief of care delivery operations for Atrium Health.

Medallia’s new and innovative solution includes:

  • A video communication platform allowing patients to record videos that are automatically analyzed using machine learning to prioritize high-risk patients, alert providers for further review to determine appropriate care, and give patients an opportunity to leave feedback throughout the process.
  • Contactless SMS communications to safely and securely schedule appointments and quickly diagnose symptoms remotely.
  • Real-time feedback mechanism on patient experiences throughout the entire patient journey whether digital, telehealth or in person.
  • The ability to identify themes and trends across the entire patient population with the use of AI and machine learning.

“With Medallia LivingLens patients can leave video and feedback for physicians at all stages of the healthcare process and they can use Medallia Zingle to securely communicate with their doctors and caregivers. Physicians can use our ideas platform to crowdsource symptom analysis and therapy advice across their networks. Patients can leave feedback on treatment and therapy experiences in real time,” said Sarika Khanna, chief product officer for Medallia.

As the demand for telehealth surges, doctors are navigating uncharted waters with the use of phone consultations, live telehealth visits and recorded video visits. Medallia’s new solution helps healthcare systems increase access to care, streamline and improve care across the entire delivery system and understand how patients feel about their new healthcare journeys. Healthcare systems using Medallia to obtain telehealth feedback and are identifying areas for provider coaching and training and how to train first on new solutions.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com

© 2020 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
