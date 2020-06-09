Log in
Medallia : Digital Health Institute for Transformation and ASSIST Center Leverage Medallia Crowdicity Platform to Launch Virtual Incubator for Remote Health Monitoring

06/09/2020 | 08:07am EDT

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management today announced the Digital Health Institute for Transformation (DHIT) and the ASSIST Center are leveraging Medallia Crowdicity to host global crowdsourcing challenges that will advance the state of remote health monitoring. These challenges are part of a larger effort, “COVID-19 Unites Us All”, which will include a virtual incubator (using crowdsourced ideas) and webinars featuring healthcare thought leaders and innovators.

“The time is now to accelerate innovation in remote care through crowdsourced ideas,” said Michael Levy, President of DHIT and co-host of the webinar series. “Great ideas abound, and this program will serve as a vehicle to incubate innovation throughout the crisis and beyond. Prominent digital health organizations are continuing to sign up to support this effort.”

Utilizing Medallia’s Crowdicity, DHIT and ASSIST Center will work with a collection of partners to develop crowdsourced technology, creating a pipeline of innovation to address COVID-19’s evolving needs as well as the needs of our emerging remote care system.

Adam Curry, Director of the Innovation Ecosystem at ASSIST and co-host of the webinar series, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that reliable sources of personal health data are critical to informing effective public health decisions. We are, therefore, excited to be working with DHIT to gather thought leaders in research, wearable health technologies, healthcare, and public health for in-depth explorations of this topic. We also look forward to working with DHIT and other partners to advance new technologies that can address critical health challenges.”

The virtual incubator is now available for public access here.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using the Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com

© 2020 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ABOUT DHIT

The Digital Health Institute for Transformation (DHIT) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit education and research institute supporting communities through the process of digital health transformation. We collaborate with leading academic institutions, associations, and industry to cultivate talent and ecosystems with our immersive learning platform, harnessing real-world experiences that drive the adoption of next generation skills, emerging technologies, and mindsets needed to foster the digital health leaders and innovators of the future, today. For more information, visit dhitglobal.org.

ABOUT THE ASSIST CENTER

The Center for Advanced Self-Powered Systems of Integrated Sensors and Technologies (ASSIST) at North Carolina State University develops leading-edge systems for high-value applications such as healthcare and IoT by integrating fundamental advances in energy harvesting, low-power electronics, and sensors with a focus on usability and actionable data. For more information visit assistcenter.org.


© Business Wire 2020
