MEDALLIA, INC.

(MDLA)
Medallia : UAB Health System Taps Medallia to Enhance Employee and Patient Experiences

07/20/2020 | 08:02am EDT

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced that University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System, a top academic medical center in the U.S. and leader in patient care, has selected Medallia to help enhance employee and patient experiences.

“To enhance the world-class care UAB Health System provides, we want to understand the thoughts and feedback of our patients and employees,” said Chris Brainard, senior. Director of Patient Experience and Engagement for the UAB Health System. “Our patients deserve the best care possible, and our employees deserve the very best working environment. Having a deep understanding of how we are doing in both of these areas will enable us to work toward delivering excellent patient outcomes and employee experiences.”

UAB Health System will leverage Medallia to capture powerful, rich patient and employee insights that will fuel future decisions to drive better experiences.

“UAB is recognized as a healthcare leader, and watching them put patients and employees at the center of everything they do to understand how this impacts well-being, is nothing short of amazing, and how all healthcare systems should work,” said Belinda Simmons, healthcare practice lead at Medallia.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com

© 2020 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 462 M - -
Net income 2021 -110 M - -
Net cash 2021 367 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -36,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 939 M 3 939 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 7,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 579
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart MEDALLIA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Medallia, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDALLIA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 34,82 $
Last Close Price 27,91 $
Spread / Highest target 86,3%
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leslie James Stretch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Borge Hald Executive Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer
Roxanne M. Oulman Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Mikael J. Ottosson Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Amy E. Pressman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDALLIA, INC.-10.29%3 939
SAP SE12.95%184 952
ORACLE CORPORATION3.62%168 471
SERVICENOW INC.49.41%80 441
INTUIT INC.10.44%75 433
DOCUSIGN, INC.165.03%36 043
