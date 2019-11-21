Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Medallia, Inc.    MDLA

MEDALLIA, INC.

(MDLA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Medallia : Wynn Las Vegas Expands CX Program With Medallia to Include Convention Feedback

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 08:07am EST

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management today announced that Wynn Las Vegas, a Medallia customer for five years currently experiencing the highest NPS scores in the resort’s history, has expanded its customer experience program to its convention business.

The Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star resort will debut a 430,000-square-foot convention space expansion in February 2020 and is looking to Medallia to facilitate feedback from all conventions, meetings, events and catering clients to gain actionable insights to ensure a stellar experience.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com

© 2019 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEDALLIA, INC.
08:07aMEDALLIA : Wynn Las Vegas Expands CX Program With Medallia to Include Convention..
BU
11/20MEDALLIA : Booz Allen Hamilton and Medallia Form Strategic Alliance to Revolutio..
BU
11/13MEDALLIA : Big Lots Selects Medallia to Capture Omni-Channel Customer Journeys t..
BU
11/12MEDALLIA : Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
11/06MEDALLIA : Earning Patient Loyalty through Exceptional CX
PU
11/05MEDALLIA : How to Effectively Use NPS® in B2B to Reduce Churn
PU
11/05MEDALLIA : American Electric Power Selects Medallia to Optimize Customer & Emplo..
BU
10/31MEDALLIA : Under Canvas Chooses Medallia as Experience Management and Innovation..
BU
10/30MEDALLIA : American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. Chooses Medallia as Associate Exp..
BU
10/29MEDALLIA : Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 387 M
EBIT 2020 -9,39 M
Net income 2020 -96,9 M
Finance 2020 391 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -26,2x
P/E ratio 2021 -48,9x
EV / Sales2020 9,45x
EV / Sales2021 7,86x
Capitalization 4 046 M
Chart MEDALLIA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Medallia, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDALLIA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 46,45  $
Last Close Price 31,71  $
Spread / Highest target 73,4%
Spread / Average Target 46,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDALLIA, INC.0.00%4 046
ORACLE CORPORATION24.63%184 609
SAP AG40.64%161 487
INTUIT38.93%71 125
SERVICENOW, INC.58.94%53 362
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.57.46%21 908
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group