Medallia : Wynn Las Vegas Expands CX Program With Medallia to Include Convention Feedback

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management today announced that Wynn Las Vegas, a Medallia customer for five years currently experiencing the highest NPS scores in the resort’s history, has expanded its customer experience program to its convention business.

The Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star resort will debut a 430,000-square-foot convention space expansion in February 2020 and is looking to Medallia to facilitate feedback from all conventions, meetings, events and catering clients to gain actionable insights to ensure a stellar experience.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com

