Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Medallia, Inc.    MDLA

MEDALLIA, INC.

(MDLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Medallia : and Ipsos Give Healthcare Providers HCAHPS Solution and Complete Understanding of Patient Experience

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 08:04am EDT

Patient experience platform combined with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) certification to administer HCAHPS provides real-time patient insights that drive intelligent action for improved patient satisfaction and outcomes

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced Medallia Total Healthcare Experience, powered by Ipsos, a new solution for healthcare systems combining Medallia Experience Cloud with Ipsos’ ability to administer most Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems - a set of surveys that ask patients to report on their health care experiences - (CAHPS) surveys including HCAHPS. The Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey was the first national, standardized, publicly reported survey of patients' perspectives of hospital care. The Medallia and Ipsos combination enables providers to capture rich patient experience signals with video, audio, and text across the entire patient journey while also satisfying CMS requirements.

“The COVID Pandemic has accelerated fundamental change in healthcare, patient experience and telehealth. The combination of Medallia and Ipsos gives providers essential insights into patient sentiment and satisfaction,” said Leslie Stretch, chief executive officer for Medallia.

Armed with real-time patient insights, healthcare providers have the power to identify and address issues along the patient journey, such as digital experiences, telehealth technologies, and in-facility issues such as long wait times. Real-time patient feedback is also valuable in identifying and addressing clinical process challenges which results in improved patient and business outcomes.

“Ipsos has a decades-long CAHPS and healthcare consultancy practice and we are looking forward to working with Medallia to bring our combined capabilities to healthcare systems,” said Katie Joyce, Executive Vice President for Ipsos.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com

© 2020 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Ipsos

Ipsos is the third largest market research company in the world, present in 90 markets and employing more than 18,000 people. Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data coming from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques. “Game Changers” – our tagline – summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our world of rapid change.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos is listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999.
The company is part of the SBF 120 and the Mid-60 index and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).
ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www.ipsos.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MEDALLIA, INC.
08:04aMEDALLIA : and Ipsos Give Healthcare Providers HCAHPS Solution and Complete Unde..
BU
07/20MEDALLIA : UAB Health System Taps Medallia to Enhance Employee and Patient Exper..
BU
07/17MEDALLIA : New Medallia Digital Quickstart Delivers Real-Time Digital Experience..
BU
07/15MEDALLIA : Dasher Technologies, Inc. Chooses Medallia For Experience Management
BU
07/13MEDALLIA : OPEN Health Communications, LLP Chooses Medallia for Experience Manag..
BU
07/10MEDALLIA : Unveils Quickstart Solutions Empowering State, Local Governments and ..
BU
07/09MEDALLIA : Partners with Adobe to Deliver Complete View of End-to-End Customer E..
BU
07/07MEDALLIA : Trilio Chooses Medallia for Experience Management
BU
07/02MEDALLIA : and the Public Sector Commission, Western Australia Unite Citizens an..
BU
07/01MEDALLIA : Sponsors Pip Hare to Compete in the Vendée Globe
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 462 M - -
Net income 2021 -110 M - -
Net cash 2021 362 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -38,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 209 M 4 209 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 8,32x
Nbr of Employees 1 579
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart MEDALLIA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Medallia, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDALLIA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 34,67 $
Last Close Price 29,82 $
Spread / Highest target 74,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leslie James Stretch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Borge Hald Executive Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer
Roxanne M. Oulman Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Mikael J. Ottosson Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Amy E. Pressman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDALLIA, INC.-4.15%4 209
SAP SE17.90%194 150
ORACLE CORPORATION5.53%171 570
SERVICENOW INC.54.87%83 379
INTUIT INC.14.05%77 679
DOCUSIGN, INC.171.26%36 891
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group