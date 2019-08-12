Medallion Financial : Amended Statement of Beneficial Ownership

MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP Filed by MURSTEIN ALVIN FORM SC 13D/A (Amended Statement of Beneficial Ownership) Filed 08/12/19 Address 437 MADISON AVE 38 TH FLOOR NEW YORK, NY, 10022 Telephone 2123282153 CIK 0001000209 Symbol MFIN SIC Code 6199 - Finance Services Industry Banks Sector Financials Fiscal Year 12/31 http://www.edgar-online.com © Copyright 2019, EDGAR Online, a division of Donnelley Financial Solutions. All Rights Reserved. Distribution and use of this document restricted under EDGAR Online, a division of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Terms of Use.

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 SCHEDULE 13D (Rule 13d-101) INFORMATION TO BE INCLUDED IN STATEMENTS FILED PURSUANT TO § 240.13d-1(a) AND AMENDMENTS THERETO FILED PURSUANT TO § 240.13d-2(a) UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 Amendment No. 16* MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP. (Name of Issuer) Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value (Title of Class of Securities) 583928106 (CUSIP Number) Alvin Murstein Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Medallion Financial Corp. 437 Madison Avenue, 38th Floor New York, NY 10022 (212) 328-2100 With a copy to: Marisa T. Silverman Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel Medallion Financial Corp. 437 Madison Avenue, 38th Floor New York, NY 10022 (212) 328-2100 (Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications) August 8, 2019 (Date of Event Which Requires Filing of This Statement) If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of §§ 240.13d-1(e),240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box. ☐ The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page. The information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

SCHEDULE 13D CUSIP No. 583928106 1. Names of Reporting Persons Alvin Murstein 2. Check the Appropriate Box if a Member of a Group (See Instructions) (See Instructions) (a) ☐ (b) ☐ 3. SEC Use Only 4. Source of Funds (See Instructions) PF - Personal Funds of Alvin Murstein OO - Funds of the Alvin Murstein Second Family Trust 5. Check if Disclosure of Legal Proceedings is Required Pursuant to Item 2(d) or 2(e) ☐ 6. Citizenship or Place of Organization United States of America 7. Sole Voting Power NUMBER OF 1,637,388 1 SHARES 8. Shared Voting Power BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY -0- EACH 9. Sole Dispositive Power REPORTING PERSON 1,637,388 1 WITH 10. Shared Dispositive Power -0- 11. Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person 1,637,388 1 12. Check if the Aggregate Amount in Row (11) Excludes Certain Shares (see Instructions) ☐ 13. Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (11) 6.65% (based upon 24,609,815 shares outstanding as reported in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019) 14. Type of Reporting Person (See Instructions) IN 1 1,348,300 shares are held in the Alvin Murstein Second Family Trust, 117,660 shares are held in the Aileen J. Murstein Family 2012 Trust and 5,000 shares are held by Mr. Murstein's spouse.

SCHEDULE 13D CUSIP NO. 583928106 This Amendment No. 16 to Schedule 13D, filed on behalf of Mr. Alvin Murstein, relates to shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share of Medallion Financial Corp., a Delaware corporation, and amends the Schedule 13D as originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 14, 1997. ITEM 3. SOURCE AND AMOUNT OF FUNDS OR OTHER CONSIDERATION. Item 3 is hereby amended and restated in its entirety as follows: The 166,428 shares of Common Stock held directly by Mr. Murstein, the 117,660 shares of Common Stock held by the Aileen J. Murstein Family 2012 Trust and the 5,000 shares of Common Stock held directly by Mr. Murstein's spouse were purchased with approximately $998,539 of personal funds; the 1,348,300 shares of Common Stock held by the Alvin Murstein Second Family Trust (the "Trust"), of which Mr. Murstein is a trustee, were purchased with approximately $413,252 of funds of the Trust. ITEM 5. INTEREST IN SECURITIES OF THE ISSUER. Items 5(a) and 5(c) are hereby amended and restated in their entirety as follows: As of the close of business on August 8, 2019, Mr. Murstein was the beneficial owner of 1,637,388 shares. Such shares constituted approximately 6.65% of 24,609,815 shares of Common Stock outstanding as reported in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019. Mr. Murstein has affected the following transaction in the Common Stock during the last sixty days: The Alvin Murstein Second Family Trust made the following purchases of Common Stock: Purchase Date Number of Shares Purchase Price 8/8/2019 10,000 $4.74

SIGNATURE After reasonable inquiry and to the best of my knowledge and belief, I certify that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and correct. Dated: August 12, 2019 /s/ AlvinMurstein Name: Alvin Murstein Title: Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Medallion Financial Corp. Individually and as Trustee under the Alvin Murstein Second Family Trust and the Aileen J. Murstein Family 2012 Trust

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.