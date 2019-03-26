Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Medallion Financial Corp    MFIN

MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP

(MFIN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Medallion Financial : Announces Completion of Private Placement of $30 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 09:09am EDT

Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN, “Medallion Financial” or the “Company”) announced today that it has completed a private placement of $30 million aggregate principal amount of fixed rate senior unsecured notes to certain institutional investors. The notes will mature on March 22, 2024 and bear a fixed interest rate of 8.25% per year, paid semi-annually, commencing on September 22, 2019. The notes received an investment grade rating of A minus by Egan-Jones.

“We are pleased to announce the closing of this raise,” stated Andrew Murstein, President of Medallion Financial. “The proceeds of this offering will be used in part to increase our capital base at Medallion Bank, to pay down certain existing outstanding debt and for other general corporate purposes. We are pleased with the high level of interest this offering received from investors and their belief in the success of Medallion Financial’s business model.”

Sandler O’Neill + Partners, L.P. acted as sole placement agent for the offering.

The offer and sale of the notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, or any state securities laws, and the notes may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the notes or any other securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of the notes or any other securities of the Company in any state or other jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

About Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a finance company that originates and services loans in various industries, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Medallion Bank, also originates and services consumer loans. Medallion Financial Corp. has lent more than $8 billion since its initial public offering in 1996.

Please note that this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to business performance, cash flow, costs, sales, net investment income, earnings, and growth. Medallion Financial’s actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors,” in Medallion Financial’s 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP
09:12aMEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation ..
AQ
09:09aMEDALLION FINANCIAL : Announces Completion of Private Placement of $30 Million o..
BU
03/15MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial..
AQ
03/13MEDALLION FINANCIAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
03/13MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP. : to Attend Upcoming March Investor Conferences
BU
02/27MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
02/27MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP. : Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter Results
BU
02/21MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial..
AQ
02/21MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP. : to Report Fourth Quarter 2018 Results on Wednesday, ..
BU
02/01MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 109 M
EBIT 2019 68,7 M
Net income 2019 19,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 8,22
P/E ratio 2020 5,23
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,43x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,21x
Capitalization 157 M
Chart MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Medallion Financial Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 9,63 $
Spread / Average Target 50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alvin Murstein Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew M. Murstein President, COO & Non-Independent Director
Larry D. Hall CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP
Lowell P. Weicker Independent Director
Henry L. Aaron Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP36.67%157
CITIC LTD-5.11%42 695
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.11.77%6 315
ALD16.06%5 517
BOC AVIATION LTD3.00%5 306
CHAILEASE HOLDING CO LTD--.--%5 084
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.