News

Medallion Financial Corp. : to Attend Upcoming September Investor Conferences

09/10/2018 | 09:01pm CEST

Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq:MFIN, “Medallion Financial” or the “Company”) announced today that Andrew Murstein, President, will attend the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • On Tuesday, September 25, 2018, the Company will present at a private investor summit hosted by LD Micro in New York City. The presentation will begin at 1:00 PM ET. For those seeking more information, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com.
  • On Thursday, September 27, 2018, the Company will present at The Sidoti & Co. Fall 2018 Conference at the Grand Hyatt in New York City. The presentation will begin at 2:40 PM ET. For those interested in attending or having a meeting with Medallion Financial, please contact Emily Barker, Marketing & Events Manager, at conference@sidoti.com.

About Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a commercial finance company that originates and services loans in various industries, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Medallion Bank, also originates and services consumer loans. The Company has lent more than $8 billion since its initial public offering in 1996.


© Business Wire 2018
