Medallion Financial Corp. : to Attend Upcoming September Investor Conferences

Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq:MFIN, “Medallion Financial” or the
“Company”) announced today that Andrew Murstein, President, will attend
the following upcoming investor conferences:
On Tuesday, September 25, 2018, the Company will present at a private
investor summit hosted by LD Micro in New York City. The presentation
will begin at 1:00 PM ET. For those seeking more information, please
contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com.
On Thursday, September 27, 2018, the Company will present at The
Sidoti & Co. Fall 2018 Conference at the Grand Hyatt in New York City.
The presentation will begin at 2:40 PM ET. For those interested in
attending or having a meeting with Medallion Financial, please contact
Emily Barker, Marketing & Events Manager, at conference@sidoti.com.
About Medallion Financial Corp.
Medallion Financial Corp. is a commercial finance company that
originates and services loans in various industries, and its
wholly-owned subsidiary, Medallion Bank, also originates and services
consumer loans. The Company has lent more than $8 billion since
its initial public offering in 1996.
