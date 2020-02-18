Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Medallion Financial Corp.    MFIN

MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.

(MFIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Medallion Financial Corp. : to Report 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on Thursday, February 20, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 09:16am EST

Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN, “Medallion” or the “Company”) announced today that it will report its 2019 fourth quarter and full year results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20, 2020. A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 407-0789 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8562 (direct). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Medallion Financial’s website at http://www.medallion.com/investors.html.

A replay will be available following the end of the call through Friday, February 28, 2020, by telephone at (844) 512-2921 (toll-free) or (412) 317-6671 (direct), passcode 13699052. A webcast replay of the call will be available at http://www.medallion.com/investors.html until the next quarter’s results are announced.

About Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a finance company that originates and services loans in various industries, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Medallion Bank, also originates and services consumer loans. Medallion Financial Corp. has lent more than $8.8 billion since its initial public offering in 1996.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.
09:16aMEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP. : to Report 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results ..
BU
02/07MEDALLION FINANCIAL : February 7, 2020 (PDF File) Medallion Bank Board of Direct..
PU
02/03MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial..
AQ
01/30MEDALLION FINANCIAL : January 30, 2020 (PDF File) Medallion Bank Reports 2019 Fo..
PU
01/30MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
2019MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP. : Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering of Pref..
BU
2019MEDALLION FINANCIAL : December 11, 2019 (PDF File) Medallion Financial Corp. Ann..
PU
2019MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP. : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of Pref..
BU
2019MEDALLION FINANCIAL : December 9, 2019 (PDF File) Medallion Financial Corp. Anno..
PU
2019MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP. : Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering of Prefe..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 97,1 M
EBIT 2019 50,5 M
Net income 2019 1,46 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 111x
P/E ratio 2020 7,74x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,68x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,36x
Capitalization 163 M
Chart MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Medallion Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 9,38  $
Last Close Price 6,68  $
Spread / Highest target 79,6%
Spread / Average Target 40,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alvin Murstein Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew M. Murstein President, COO & Non-Independent Director
Larry D. Hall CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP
Lowell P. Weicker Independent Director
Henry L. Aaron Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.-8.12%163
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.85%171 224
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%66 341
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%60 676
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED7.92%50 645
QNB-6.50%48 507
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group