Medallion Financial Corp. : to Report 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on Thursday, February 20, 2020

Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN, “Medallion” or the “Company”) announced today that it will report its 2019 fourth quarter and full year results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20, 2020. A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 407-0789 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8562 (direct). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Medallion Financial’s website at http://www.medallion.com/investors.html.

A replay will be available following the end of the call through Friday, February 28, 2020, by telephone at (844) 512-2921 (toll-free) or (412) 317-6671 (direct), passcode 13699052. A webcast replay of the call will be available at http://www.medallion.com/investors.html until the next quarter’s results are announced.

About Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a finance company that originates and services loans in various industries, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Medallion Bank, also originates and services consumer loans. Medallion Financial Corp. has lent more than $8.8 billion since its initial public offering in 1996.

