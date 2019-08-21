Log in
Medallion Financial : Current report filing

08/21/2019 | 04:23pm EDT

MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP

FORM 8-K

(Current report filing)

Filed 08/21/19 for the Period Ending 08/19/19

Address

437 MADISON AVE 38 TH FLOOR

NEW YORK, NY, 10022

Telephone

2123282153

CIK

0001000209

Symbol

MFIN

SIC Code

6199 - Finance Services

Industry

Banks

Sector

Financials

Fiscal Year

12/31

http://www.edgar-online.com

© Copyright 2019, EDGAR Online, a division of Donnelley Financial Solutions. All Rights Reserved.

Distribution and use of this document restricted under EDGAR Online, a division of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Terms of Use.

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): August 19, 2019

MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

001-37747

04-3291176

(State or other jurisdiction

(Commission

(IRS Employer

of incorporation)

File Number)

Identification No.)

437 Madison Avenue

New York, New York 10022

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip code)

(212) 328-2100

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading

Name of each exchange

Symbol(s)

on which registered

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share

MFIN

NASDAQ Global Select Market

9.000% Senior Notes due 2021

MFINL

NASDAQ Global Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 1.01 Entry Into A Material Definitive Agreement.

On August 19, 2019, Medallion Bank (the "Bank"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (the "Company"), due to continued growth, entered into a Ninth Amendment to Agreement of Lease (the "Amendment") which amended its Agreement of Lease, dated July 3, 2002 (the "Lease"), by and between the Bank and Investment Property Group, LLC, as successor-in-interest to B-line Holdings, L.C. (the "Landlord"), to lease the Bank's office space located at 1100 E 6600 South, Salt Lake City, Utah 84121. Under the terms of the Amendment, (i) the premises currently covered by the Lease were expanded to include 6,781 rentable square feet of additional space, effective December 1, 2019, (ii) the Landlord agreed to make certain improvements to such additional space, and (iii) the term of the Lease was extended until November 30, 2027. For the period commencing on December 1, 2019 and continuing through November 30, 2020, the monthly base rent will be $41,279.15, and the monthly base rent will increase by 3% annually through the balance of the Lease term.

The foregoing description does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Amendment, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K,which is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

  1. Exhibits

The following exhibit is being filed with this Current Report on Form 8-K:

10.1 Ninth Amendment to Agreement of Lease, entered into as of August 19, 2019, between Investment Property Group, LLC, as successor-in-interestto B-lineHoldings, L.C. and Medallion Bank.

  • 2 -

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: August 21, 2019

MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.

By: /s/ Larry D. Hall

Name: Larry D. Hall

Title: Chief Financial Officer

- 3 -

Exhibit 10.1

NINTH AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT OF LEASE

Investment Property Group, LLC / Medallion Bank

THIS AMENDMENT (this " Amendment ") is entered into as of the 19 thday of August, 2019, between INVESTMENT PROPERTY GROUP, LLC , a Utah limited liability company (" Landlord "), as successor-in-interest to B-line Holdings, L.C., and MEDALLION BANK , a Utah industrial bank (" Tenant "). (Landlord and Tenant are referred to in this Amendment collectively as the " Parties " and individually as a " Party .")

FOR GOOD AND VALUABLE CONSIDERATION , the receipt and sufficiency of which are acknowledged, the Parties agree as follows:

  1. 1. Definition-Lease. As used in this Amendment, " Lease " means the Agreement of Lease, dated July 3, 2002, as previously amended by

  2. the Amendment of Lease Agreement, dated October 29, 2004, (ii) the Second Amendment of Lease Agreement, dated January 9, 2007,
  1. the Third Amendment of Lease Agreement, dated October 31, 2007, (iv) a second Third Amendment of Lease Agreement, dated November 15, 2011,
  1. the Fourth Amendment of Lease Agreement, dated November 21, 2011, (vi) the Fifth Amendment of Lease Agreement, dated November 26, 2012, (vii) the Sixth Amendment to Agreement of Lease, dated January 26, 2017, (viii) the Seventh Amendment to Agreement of Lease, dated May 10, 2017, and
  1. the Eighth Amendment to Agreement of Lease, dated March 28, 2018 (as amended by the Letter from Mountain High Real Estate Advisors, Inc. to Medallion Bank, dated July 23, 2018, regarding the 8 th Amendment Lease Commencement), all entered into between Landlord or its predecessor-in-interest,B-Line Holdings, L.C., a Utah limited liability company, as landlord, and Tenant, as tenant, and, where applicable, as amended by this Amendment. Any term used in this Amendment that is capitalized but not defined shall have the same meaning as set forth in the Lease.
    1. Purpose. The Parties desire to expand the Premises currently covered by the Lease, and to make certain other amendments to the Lease, in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in this Amendment.
    2. Expansion. As of December 1, 2019 (the " Expansion Date "), Suite 300 on the third floor of the Building, consisting of approximately 5,895 usable square feet and approximately 6,781 rentable square feet (the " Additional Space "), shall be added to the Premises.

Ninth Amendment to Agreement of Lease

Investment Property Group, LLC / Medallion Bank

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Medallion Financial Corporation published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 20:22:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
