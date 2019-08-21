Medallion Financial : Current report filing

MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP FORM 8-K (Current report filing) Filed 08/21/19 for the Period Ending 08/19/19 Address 437 MADISON AVE 38 TH FLOOR NEW YORK, NY, 10022 Telephone 2123282153 CIK 0001000209 Symbol MFIN SIC Code 6199 - Finance Services Industry Banks Sector Financials Fiscal Year 12/31 http://www.edgar-online.com © Copyright 2019, EDGAR Online, a division of Donnelley Financial Solutions. All Rights Reserved. Distribution and use of this document restricted under EDGAR Online, a division of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Terms of Use.

Item 1.01 Entry Into A Material Definitive Agreement. On August 19, 2019, Medallion Bank (the "Bank"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (the "Company"), due to continued growth, entered into a Ninth Amendment to Agreement of Lease (the "Amendment") which amended its Agreement of Lease, dated July 3, 2002 (the "Lease"), by and between the Bank and Investment Property Group, LLC, as successor-in-interest to B-line Holdings, L.C. (the "Landlord"), to lease the Bank's office space located at 1100 E 6600 South, Salt Lake City, Utah 84121. Under the terms of the Amendment, (i) the premises currently covered by the Lease were expanded to include 6,781 rentable square feet of additional space, effective December 1, 2019, (ii) the Landlord agreed to make certain improvements to such additional space, and (iii) the term of the Lease was extended until November 30, 2027. For the period commencing on December 1, 2019 and continuing through November 30, 2020, the monthly base rent will be $41,279.15, and the monthly base rent will increase by 3% annually through the balance of the Lease term. The foregoing description does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Amendment, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K,which is incorporated herein by reference. Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits Exhibits The following exhibit is being filed with this Current Report on Form 8-K: 10.1 Ninth Amendment to Agreement of Lease, entered into as of August 19, 2019, between Investment Property Group, LLC, as successor-in-interestto B-lineHoldings, L.C. and Medallion Bank. 2 -

Exhibit 10.1 NINTH AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT OF LEASE Investment Property Group, LLC / Medallion Bank THIS AMENDMENT (this " Amendment ") is entered into as of the 19 thday of August, 2019, between INVESTMENT PROPERTY GROUP, LLC , a Utah limited liability company (" Landlord "), as successor-in-interest to B-line Holdings, L.C., and MEDALLION BANK , a Utah industrial bank (" Tenant "). (Landlord and Tenant are referred to in this Amendment collectively as the " Parties " and individually as a " Party .") FOR GOOD AND VALUABLE CONSIDERATION , the receipt and sufficiency of which are acknowledged, the Parties agree as follows: 1. Definition-Lease. As used in this Amendment, " Lease " means the Agreement of Lease, dated July 3, 2002, as previously amended by the Amendment of Lease Agreement, dated October 29, 2004, (ii) the Second Amendment of Lease Agreement, dated January 9, 2007, the Third Amendment of Lease Agreement, dated October 31, 2007, (iv) a second Third Amendment of Lease Agreement, dated November 15, 2011, the Fourth Amendment of Lease Agreement, dated November 21, 2011, (vi) the Fifth Amendment of Lease Agreement, dated November 26, 2012, (vii) the Sixth Amendment to Agreement of Lease, dated January 26, 2017, (viii) the Seventh Amendment to Agreement of Lease, dated May 10, 2017, and the Eighth Amendment to Agreement of Lease, dated March 28, 2018 (as amended by the Letter from Mountain High Real Estate Advisors, Inc. to Medallion Bank, dated July 23, 2018, regarding the 8 th Amendment Lease Commencement), all entered into between Landlord or its predecessor-in-interest,B-Line Holdings, L.C., a Utah limited liability company, as landlord, and Tenant, as tenant, and, where applicable, as amended by this Amendment. Any term used in this Amendment that is capitalized but not defined shall have the same meaning as set forth in the Lease. Purpose . The Parties desire to expand the Premises currently covered by the Lease, and to make certain other amendments to the Lease, in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in this Amendment. Expansion . As of December 1, 2019 (the " Expansion Date "), Suite 300 on the third floor of the Building, consisting of approximately 5,895 usable square feet and approximately 6,781 rentable square feet (the " Additional Space "), shall be added to the Premises. Ninth Amendment to Agreement of Lease Investment Property Group, LLC / Medallion Bank

