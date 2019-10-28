Medallion Financial : October 28, 2019 (PDF File) Medallion Financial Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results on Wednesday, October 31, 2019

Log in
Medallion Financial Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results on Wednesday, October 31, 2019

0
10/28/2019 | 10:02am EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP. TO REPORT THIRD QUARTER 2019

RESULTS ON WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - October 28, 2019 - Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN, "Medallion" or the "Company") announced today that it will report its third quarter 2019 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 407-0789(toll-free) or (201) 689-8562 (direct). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Medallion Financial's website at http://www.medallion.com/investors.html.

A replay will be available following the end of the call through Thursday, November 7, 2019, by telephone at (844) 512-2921(toll-free) or (412) 317-6671 (direct), passcode 13695445. A webcast replay of the call will be available at http://www.medallion.com/investors.html until the next quarter's results are announced.

* * *

About Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a finance company that originates and services loans in various industries, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Medallion Bank, also originates and services consumer loans. Medallion Financial Corp. has lent more than $8.4 billion since its initial public offering in 1996.

Company Contact:

Alex Arzeno Investor Relations 212-328-2176 InvestorRelations@medallion.com

Disclaimer

Medallion Financial Corporation published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 14:01:10 UTC
