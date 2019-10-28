Medallion Financial : October 28, 2019 (PDF File) Medallion Financial Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results on Wednesday, October 31, 2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP. TO REPORT THIRD QUARTER 2019
RESULTS ON WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2019
NEW YORK, NY - October 28, 2019 - Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN, "Medallion" or the "Company") announced today that it will report its third quarter 2019 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.
The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 407-0789(toll-free) or (201) 689-8562 (direct). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Medallion Financial's website at http://www.medallion.com/investors.html.
A replay will be available following the end of the call through Thursday, November 7, 2019, by telephone at (844) 512-2921(toll-free) or (412) 317-6671 (direct), passcode 13695445. A webcast replay of the call will be available at http://www.medallion.com/investors.html until the next quarter's results are announced.
About Medallion Financial Corp.
Medallion Financial Corp. is a finance company that originates and services loans in various industries, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Medallion Bank, also originates and services consumer loans. Medallion Financial Corp. has lent more than $8.4 billion since its initial public offering in 1996.
Company Contact:
Alex Arzeno Investor Relations 212-328-2176 InvestorRelations@medallion.com
