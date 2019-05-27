Log in
MEDARTIS HOLDING AG

(MED)
  Report  
Medartis : Christoph Brönnimann appointed new CEO of Medartis - Willi Miesch to remain Member of the Board of Directors

05/27/2019 | 01:10am EDT

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Medartis Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
27-May-2019 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Medartis Holding AG
Hochbergerstrasse 60E
CH-4057 Basel

PRESS RELEASE

Christoph Brönnimann appointed new CEO of Medartis - Willi Miesch to remain Member of the Board of Directors

Basel, Switzerland, 27 May 2019 - The Board of Directors of Medartis Holding AG has appointed Christoph Brönnimann to the role of Chief Executive Officer of the group effective 1 September 2019. He will succeed Willi Miesch, who expressed the wish to hand over his operational responsibilities after over 20 years as CEO. Christoph Brönnimann knows the medical technology market from the ground up and has excellent prerequisites to further develop Medartis on its growth path. Willi Miesch will remain a Member of the Board of Directors, where he will chair a new Strategy and Innovation Committee.

Christoph Brönnimann, who has been appointed as the new CEO of Medartis effective 1 September 2019, has a successful international track record in medical technology management positions. In 2005, he joined Synthes, where he was responsible for the global integration of Stratec and Mathys and held various leadership roles in larger organizational units. Among other things, he was responsible for global quality management and new product approvals and oversaw international logistics. He later became General Manager of Synthes Switzerland. At Johnson & Johnson, following its acquisition of Synthes, he was first responsible for DePuySynthes Germany and then headed the J&J ONE Medical Device unit for Germany, Switzerland and Austria as a Member of the Medical Devices Europe Executive Board. The Medical Devices Business of Johnson & Johnson includes Trauma and Orthopedics of DePuySynthes, the general surgery business of Ethicon as well as the cardiology and specialty surgery business of Biosense Webster, Cerenovus and Mentor. Prior to his time at J&J and Synthes, his roles included working at PwC in M&A consulting and corporate finance. He began his career at Roche, where he worked in marketing and product management in the US from 1996 to 2000. Christoph Brönnimann has a PhD in chemistry from ETH Zurich and completed a General Management Program at Harvard Business School. He is a Swiss citizen and was born in 1966.

Willi Miesch, CEO of Medartis since the company began operations in 1998, will remain a Member of the Board of Directors, where he will chair a new Strategy and Innovation Committee, which will also include Board Members Dominik Ellenrieder and Dr. med. Daniel B. Herren.

Dr. h.c. Thomas Straumann, Chairman of Medartis: "Willi Miesch has been instrumental in building Medartis from a start-up to a listed company of its current size with a broad international presence. Together with his team, he has consistently implemented our strategy of focusing on innovative product solutions based on highly specialized technologies and firmly established Medartis as an innovation leader in the market. We are enormously thankful to him for his extensive and successful contributions as CEO and are pleased that we can continue to count on his expertise at the Board level in the future. He is also the ideal person on the Board to lead our future Strategy and Innovation Committee, which is a reflection of our continuous efforts to identify new market developments early on and to position Medartis accordingly."

Willi Miesch, CEO and Member of the Board of Directors: "After over 20 years as CEO, it is the right time for me to hand over the operational leadership of Medartis. After the successful IPO a year ago, I firmly believe this changeover also comes at the right time for Medartis. On the Board's new Strategy and Innovation Committee, I can continue to bring my core competencies to the table. I will also work more closely with our scientific partner IBRA, the International Bone Research Association, to foster the expansion of its training and educational offering. I'm convinced that Christoph Brönnimann is the right CEO for the next segment of Medartis' journey and wish him every success and much satisfaction in his exciting role."

Dr. h.c. Thomas Straumann: "Christoph Brönnimann has all of the prerequisites to successfully further develop Medartis on its growth path. He is a proven expert on the medical technology sector, and he also embodies our company values such as strong leadership skills, reliability as well as a pragmatic and efficient style. His appointment reflects the Board's focus on continuity, while we also look forward to fresh momentum in writing the next chapter of Medartis' success story together."

Further information

- CV Christoph Brönnimann

- Photo Christoph Brönnimann

Contact
Patrick Christ
Head Corporate Services
Medartis Holding AG
Phone: +41 61 633 34 70
patrick.christ@medartis.com


About Medartis
Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Medartis is one of the world's leading manufacturers and providers of medical devices for surgical fixation of bone fractures for upper and lower extremities as well as for the craniomaxillofacial region. Medartis employs over 590 individuals across its 12 locations, with products offered in over 50 countries globally. Medartis is committed to providing surgeons and operating theater personnel with the most innovative titanium implants and instruments as well as best in class service. For more information, please visit www.medartis.com.

Disclaimer
This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Medartis Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning the company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, assessments or intentions. Further, neither the company nor any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, counsel or advisers nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to, and accordingly no reliance should be placed on, the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein or of the views given or implied.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Medartis Holding AG
Hochbergerstrasse 60E
4057 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 633 34 34
Fax: +41 61 633 34 00
E-mail: info@medartis.com
Internet: www.medartis.com
ISIN: CH0386200239
Valor: 38620023
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 815885

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

815885  27-May-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=815885&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 141 M
EBIT 2019 13,8 M
Net income 2019 10,6 M
Finance 2019 107 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 60,77
P/E ratio 2020 42,87
EV / Sales 2019 3,84x
EV / Sales 2020 3,27x
Capitalization 649 M
Chart MEDARTIS HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Medartis Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDARTIS HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 66,8  CHF
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Willi Miesch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Straumann Chairman
Dominique Leutwyler Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Tribelhorn Chief Technology Officer
Dominik Ellenrieder Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDARTIS HOLDING AG-0.18%651
STRYKER CORPORATION17.88%69 069
SMITH & NEPHEW13.08%18 325
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV13.89%3 910
GLAUKOS CORP16.59%2 384
DOUBLE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY INC--.--%1 935
