MEDARTIS HOLDING AG

MEDARTIS HOLDING AG

(MED)
Medartis : appoints Mareike Loch as Vice President EMEA and EMB Member

06/10/2020

Medartis appoints Mareike Loch as Vice President EMEA and EMB Member

Medartis Holding AG
Hochbergerstrasse 60E
CH-4057 Basel

PRESS RELEASE

Medartis appoints Mareike Loch as Vice President EMEA and Member of the Executive Board

Basel, Switzerland, 10 June 2020 - Medartis Holding AG (SIX: MED), a leading manufacturer and provider of medical devices for surgical fixation of bone fractures, is expanding its Executive Management Board with the appointment of Mareike Loch as Vice President EMEA. Medartis is therefore strengthening the market proximity and regional focus of its sales organization in line with its growth strategy.

The Board of Directors of Medartis Holding AG has appointed Mareike Loch as Vice President EMEA and Member of the Executive Management Board, effective 17 August 2020. This appointment is in line with the growth strategy announced by the company, which will be supported by a sharpened sales focus with representation of the market regions on the Executive Management Board, accelerated development of key markets and an increase in the speed of innovation. Mareike Loch has in-depth knowledge of the global medical device industry, particularly in the orthopedic sector, and more than twenty years of management and sales experience in Europe, the US and the Asia-Pacific region. At Medartis, she will assume responsibility for the subsidiaries and distribution in the EMEA market region.

Over the past 23 years, Mareike Loch has had a successful international career at Zimmer Biomet. In 2015, she assumed her most recent position as Vice President EMEA for the Trauma, Extremities, Foot&Ankle, Sportsmedicine and Biologics business units. In this role, she also managed the consolidation of the Zimmer and Biomet portfolios following their merger in 2015. Prior to this, Mareike Loch was Vice President EMEA at Zimmer, responsible for various business units, including Commercial Director Germany, Switzerland, Austria, starting in 2013. From 2008, she spent five years in Singapore as Vice President APAC Marketing & Business Intelligence. From 2005 to 2008, she was Senior Director Global Brand Management and responsible for the market presence in the hip and knee segment in the EMEA region. Prior to this, she worked for Zimmer Japan in Tokyo for two years. She began her career in 1997 at Sulzer Medica, which was acquired by Zimmer in 2003. Mareike Loch is a German citizen and holds master's degrees in product design and mechanical engineering from the University of Glasgow.

Christoph Brönnimann, Chief Executive Officer of Medartis: "We are very pleased that following the recent appointment of Lisa Thompson as President North America, Mareike Loch, another proven expert in the field of osteosynthesis, will be joining our Executive Management Board. Mareike is an experienced leader with a strong track record in building and expanding new and developed markets in different cultures. We are convinced that under Mareike's leadership, we can further strengthen the market proximity of our sales organizations in EMEA, and that she will make an important contribution to our growth".

Contact
Patrick Christ
Head Corporate Services
Medartis Holding AG
Phone: +41 61 633 34 70
patrick.christ@medartis.com

About Medartis
Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Medartis is one of the world's leading manufacturers and providers of medical devices for surgical fixation of bone fractures for upper and lower extremities as well as for the craniomaxillofacial region. Medartis employs over 620 individuals across its 13 locations, with products offered in over 50 countries globally. Medartis is committed to providing surgeons and operating theatre personnel with the most innovative titanium implants and instruments as well as best in class service. For more information, please visit www.medartis.com.

Disclaimer
This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Medartis Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning the company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, assessments or intentions. Further, neither the company nor any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, counsel or advisers nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to, and accordingly no reliance should be placed on, the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein or of the views given or implied.


