Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Medco Energi Internasional Tbk PT    MEDC   ID1000053705

MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK PT (MEDC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Medco Energi Internasional Tbk PT : Indonesia's Medco to buy Ophir for $511 million in Southeast Asia push

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 02:41am EST

(Reuters) - Indonesian oil and gas group Medco said on Wednesday it will buy Ophir Energy Plc for a sweetened bid of 390.6 million pounds ($511.02 million) in cash, as it looks to strengthen its portfolio of assets in Southeast Asia.

Ophir's shares were expected to rise as much as 10 percent, according to a premarket indicator.

The deal comes after Ophir rejected Medco's $437 million, or 48.5 pence per share, potential buyout offer earlier this month, saying it undervalued the company.

The company's current output of 25,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil equivalent combined with Medco's stated 2018 target of 85,000 bpd of oil equivalent would make Medco the seventh largest non-national upstream oil producer in Southeast Asia, according to research firm WoodMac.

Wednesday's offer of 55 pence per Ophir share represents a 65.7 percent premium to Ophir's closing price on Dec. 28, the last trading day before Medco first announced a possible offer for the London-listed company.

Ophir's shares lost almost half their value last year as it failed to find financing for a liquefied natural gas project in Africa's Equatorial Guinea and led to losing its licence for the project, prompting warnings of a $300 million write-down for the full year.

Ophir plans to recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the deal, which it considers "fair and reasonable".

The cash consideration of the deal will be funded from existing cash resources of Medco and Medco Global and from proceeds of a credit agreement, the companies said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Stocks treated in this article : Medco Energi Internasional Tbk PT, Ophir Energy Plc
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK PT --End-of-day quote.
OPHIR ENERGY PLC 0.40% 50.6 Delayed Quote.41.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL
02:41aMEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK PT : Indonesia's Medco to buy Ophir for $511 mill..
RE
01/28MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK PT : takeover deadline for Ophir extended as high..
RE
01/15OPHIR ENERGY : rejects 360mln takeover offer from Indonesian oil giant
AQ
01/14MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK PT : UK's Ophir Energy rejects Medco's buyout off..
RE
01/11MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK PT : Ophir says Medco cut possible offer price af..
RE
01/11Indonesia's Medco Energi offers £340 million for UK-listed Ophir
RE
01/11Indonesia's Medco Energi offers 340 mln stg for UK-listed Ophir
RE
01/08OPHIR ENERGY : Statement Regarding the Potential Acquisition of Ophir Energy by ..
AQ
01/04SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippines, Indonesia jump as positive data lifts senti..
RE
01/02OPHIR ENERGY : Medco Will Acquire Ophir Energy
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 195 M
EBIT 2018 477 M
Net income 2018 148 M
Debt 2018 1 988 M
Yield 2018 1,26%
P/E ratio 2018 10,25
P/E ratio 2019 8,04
EV / Sales 2018 2,61x
EV / Sales 2019 2,52x
Capitalization 1 135 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,08 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hilmi Panigoro President Director
Roberto Lorato Chief Executive Officer & Director
Muhammad Lutfi President Commissioner
Ronald Gunawan Chief Operating Officer
Anthony R. Mathias Chief Financial & Planning Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK PT1 135
CONOCOPHILLIPS4.81%75 234
CNOOC LTD3.95%74 334
EOG RESOURCES13.37%56 888
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.66%49 892
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD5.98%31 623
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.