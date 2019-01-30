Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Medco Energi Internasional Tbk PT    MEDC   ID1000053705

MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK PT (MEDC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Medco Energi Internasional Tbk PT : Indonesia's Medco wins deal to buy Ophir Energy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 05:26am EST

(Reuters) - Indonesian oil and gas group Medco agreed to buy London-listed Ophir Energy for a sweetened cash bid of $511 million (390 million pounds), as it looks to boost its Southeast Asia portfolio and gain access to international assets.

Medco's offer of 55 pence per Ophir share came after Ophir rejected a previous $437 million, or 48.5 pence per share, potential buyout offer this month, saying it undervalued the company.

Jakarta-headquartered Medco will become the seventh largest non-national upstream oil producer in Southeast Asia after the deal, according to research firm WoodMac.

Ophir's market value has collapsed over 91 percent since the shares peaked to 566.4 pence in 2012. More recently, the company struggled to fund its major liquefied natural gas project in Equatorial Guinea and then lost its licence for the project, prompting warnings of a $300 million write-down for the full year.

London-listed Ophir's shares were up 6.5 percent on Wednesday while Medco shares were up 11.2 percent on the Indonesia stock exchange.

"The benefit from my perspective is that this enlarged, combined portfolio offers a more balance set of assets from exploration development to producing assets. Now it is within this that we will identify some organic growth opportunities," Medco Chief Executive Roberto Lorato told Reuters.

The company said it would review Ophir's assets, which may lead to it selling off some non-core parts of the business.

Medco, which earns the bulk of its revenue from oil and gas operations, mainly in Indonesia, will also gain access international assets in Tanzania and Mexico through the deal.

Founded by oil and gas tycoon Arifin Panigoro, Medco has made sizeable acquisitions in recent years, including leading a $2.6 billion acquisition of the Indonesian unit of Newmont Mining Corp in November 2016.

"Ophir's assets generate a lot of near-term cash and if Medco can borrow cheap, this gives them some room to grow the business further," said one source, who declined to be named as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Wednesday's offer represents a 65.7 percent premium to Ophir's closing price on Dec. 28, the last trading day before Medco first announced a possible offer for Ophir.

Ophir plans to recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the deal.

Medco, which plans to fund the deal from existing cash and proceeds of a credit agreement, expects the deal to be immediately accretive in the first full year to its EBITDA and net income.

Standard Chartered Bank acted as financial adviser to Medco and Medco Global, while Morgan Stanley and Lambert Energy Advisory advised Ophir.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru and Anshuman Daga in Singapore; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Louise Heavens)

By Anshuman Daga and Arathy S Nair
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK PT --End-of-day quote.
OPHIR ENERGY PLC 6.62% 53.9 Delayed Quote.41.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL
05:42aMEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK PT : Indonesia's Medco to buy Ophir for $511 mill..
RE
05:26aMEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK PT : Indonesia's Medco wins deal to buy Ophir Ene..
RE
01/28MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK PT : takeover deadline for Ophir extended as high..
RE
01/15OPHIR ENERGY : rejects 360mln takeover offer from Indonesian oil giant
AQ
01/14MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK PT : UK's Ophir Energy rejects Medco's buyout off..
RE
01/11MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK PT : Ophir says Medco cut possible offer price af..
RE
01/11Indonesia's Medco Energi offers £340 million for UK-listed Ophir
RE
01/11Indonesia's Medco Energi offers 340 mln stg for UK-listed Ophir
RE
01/08OPHIR ENERGY : Statement Regarding the Potential Acquisition of Ophir Energy by ..
AQ
01/04SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippines, Indonesia jump as positive data lifts senti..
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 195 M
EBIT 2018 477 M
Net income 2018 148 M
Debt 2018 1 988 M
Yield 2018 1,26%
P/E ratio 2018 10,25
P/E ratio 2019 8,04
EV / Sales 2018 2,61x
EV / Sales 2019 2,52x
Capitalization 1 135 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,08 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hilmi Panigoro President Director
Roberto Lorato Chief Executive Officer & Director
Muhammad Lutfi President Commissioner
Ronald Gunawan Chief Operating Officer
Anthony R. Mathias Chief Financial & Planning Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK PT1 135
CONOCOPHILLIPS4.73%75 176
CNOOC LTD3.95%72 266
EOG RESOURCES12.49%57 335
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.66%50 194
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD5.53%32 044
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.