Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Medco Energi Internasional Tbk PT    MEDC   ID1000053705

MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK PT (MEDC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
No quotes available
-- IDR   --.--%
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Medco Energi Internasional Tbk PT : UK's Ophir Energy rejects Medco's buyout offer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 02:55am EST

(Reuters) - Ophir Energy Plc said on Monday that it has rejected Indonesian oil and gas group Medco Energi Internasional Tbk PT potential buyout offer, saying it "undervalues" the British energy company.

Medco, which had made an unsolicited approach to buy Ophir in October last year, said on Friday it could offer 340 million pounds ($437 million) in cash for London-listed Ophir, which has assets in south-east Asia.

Medco has made several overtures for Ophir. The Indonesian company's offer of 48.5 pence per Ophir share is significantly lower than its initial offer of 58 pence per share, having already reduced it to 53.8 pence in December.

Ophir, which is set to provide a 12-month trading update on Tuesday, said its board considered Medco's latest offer and unanimously took the decision to reject it, without giving further details.

"Don't now sell this business for less than it is worth - or possibly, if a firm bid is made that isn't high enough, don't sell this business at all," Stifel analysts said in a note, adding that it is also "urging" Ophir to lay out its vision for the company.

Under British takeover rules, Medco's fully-owned unit PT Medco Energi Global has until Jan. 28 to make a firm offer or walk away.

Ophir's shares lost nearly half of their value last year as it failed to find financing for a liquefied natural gas project in Africa's Equatorial Guinea. The company expects to write down $300 million on the project and also shift its headquarters from London to Asia, where it bought assets in 2018.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK PT --End-of-day quote.
OPHIR ENERGY PLC 4.65% 45 Delayed Quote.26.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL
02:55aMEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK PT : UK's Ophir Energy rejects Medco's buyout off..
RE
01/11MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK PT : Ophir says Medco cut possible offer price af..
RE
01/11Indonesia's Medco Energi offers £340 million for UK-listed Ophir
RE
01/11Indonesia's Medco Energi offers 340 mln stg for UK-listed Ophir
RE
01/08OPHIR ENERGY : Statement Regarding the Potential Acquisition of Ophir Energy by ..
AQ
01/04SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippines, Indonesia jump as positive data lifts senti..
RE
01/02OPHIR ENERGY : Medco Will Acquire Ophir Energy
AQ
2018MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK PT : Ophir Energy gets takeover interest from Ind..
RE
2018MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK PT : Energy and SMI eye financing for geothermal ..
AQ
2018MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK PT : MedcoEnergi Announces Its Limited Reviewed 2..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 195 M
EBIT 2018 477 M
Net income 2018 148 M
Debt 2018 1 988 M
Yield 2018 1,35%
P/E ratio 2018 9,59
P/E ratio 2019 6,68
EV / Sales 2018 2,55x
EV / Sales 2019 2,33x
Capitalization 1 060 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,08 $
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hilmi Panigoro President Director
Roberto Lorato Chief Executive Officer & Director
Muhammad Lutfi President Commissioner
Ronald Gunawan Chief Operating Officer
Anthony R. Mathias Chief Financial & Planning Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK PT1 028
CONOCOPHILLIPS6.48%76 500
CNOOC LTD5.43%73 092
EOG RESOURCES11.08%57 521
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.89%49 666
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD8.08%31 965
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.