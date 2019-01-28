Medco Energi Internasional Tbk PT : takeover deadline for Ophir extended as higher offer mooted

Log in
01/28/2019 | 05:36am EST

(Reuters) - Indonesian oil and gas group Medco got an extension to Jan. 31 to make a firm takeover offer for Ophir Energy or walk away, the London-listed company said, adding the parties were discussing a 55 pence per share offer.

Earlier this month, Ophir rejected Medco's $437 million potential buyout offer based on 48.5 pence per share saying it undervalued the company and that Medco had initially mooted 58 pence per share.

Ophir's shares lost almost half of their value last year as it failed to find financing for a liquefied natural gas project in Africa's Equatorial Guinea.

This led to it losing its licence for the project prompting it to warn of a $300 million write-down for the full year.

Ophir's current output of 25,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil equivalent combined with Medco's stated 2018 target of 85,000 bpd of oil equivalent would make Medco, which has been expanding, the seventh largest non-national oil company upstream producer in Southeast Asia, according to research firm WoodMac.

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru and Shadia Nasralla in London; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Stocks treated in this article : Medco Energi Internasional Tbk PT, Ophir Energy Plc
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 195 M
EBIT 2018 477 M
Net income 2018 148 M
Debt 2018 1 988 M
Yield 2018 1,34%
P/E ratio 2018 9,62
P/E ratio 2019 7,55
EV / Sales 2018 2,55x
EV / Sales 2019 2,45x
Capitalization 1 058 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,08 $
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hilmi Panigoro President Director
Roberto Lorato Chief Executive Officer & Director
Muhammad Lutfi President Commissioner
Ronald Gunawan Chief Operating Officer
Anthony R. Mathias Chief Financial & Planning Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK PT1 058
CONOCOPHILLIPS7.44%77 122
CNOOC LTD7.40%74 750
EOG RESOURCES13.63%57 468
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION8.39%50 232
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD5.98%31 856
