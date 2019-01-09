WEISSLAW LLP: MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. Acquisition May Not Be In The Best Interests of MRT Shareholders

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. ("MRT" or the "Company") (NYSE: MRT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. ("OHI"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, shareholders will be entitled to receive 0.235 shares of OHI and $2.00 in cash for each MRT share they own. This represents consideration of $9.97 per MRT share, based on OHI's closing price of $33.95 on January 2, the day of the acquisition announcement.

WeissLaw is investigating whether MRT's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement. Notably, at least one analyst set a target price of $12.00 per MRT share. In addition, prior to the acquisition announcement, MRT shares traded for $11.85 per share, or nearly $2.00 above the per-share consideration.

Moreover, the acquisition will expand and diversify OHI's portfolio to include new high quality assets types from MRT's portfolio that, according to OHI's CEO, which will "provide [OHI] with meaningful growth opportunities."

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concentrating its investigation on whether MRT's Board conducted a fair process in agreeing to the proposed acquisition, whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

