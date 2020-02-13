Log in
13.02.2020: Media and Games Invest plc increases bond volume by a further 12 million euros to a total of 17 million euros

02/13/2020 | 10:47am EST

Media and Games Invest plc increases bond volume by a further 12 million euros to a total of 17 million euros

February 13, 2020 -Media and Games Invest plc ("MGI", ISIN: MT000000580101; Symbol: M8G) has successfully increased its MGI 2019/2024 bond (ISIN DE000A2R4KF3) by a further EUR 12 million as part of a subsequent selective placement to institutional investors. The placement was carried out in several tranches at prices between 100 and 101 percent. Parts of the proceeds of the placement have already been used for M&A and general corporate purposes. The free funds from the placement are to be used, among other things, to optimize the investment structure. The bond has a total volume of up to EUR 25 million. The company plans to place further tranches if financing requirements become necessary.

The bearer bonds have a nominal amount of EUR 1,000. The interest coupon amounts to 7.00 percent p.a. with quarterly interest payments. The next payment will be made on April 11, 2020. The inclusion in trading on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange took place on 11 October 2019. The bond has a term until 11 October 2024 at the latest. An early redemption by the issuer is possible in whole or in part for the first time in October 2021 at 103 percent of the nominal value. Further early redemption options exist in October 2022 (102 percent) and October 2023 (101 percent). The covenants include a minimum equity ratio of the MGI Group of 25 percent. The transaction was accompanied by ICF BANK AG as Sole Lead Manager.

The bond was described as attractive by KFM Deutsche Mittelstand AG in its "KFM Barometer Mittelstandsanleihen October 2019" and was awarded 4 out of 5 stars.

About Media and Games Invest plc:

Media and Games Invest plc, ("MGI"), is a fast and profitably growing company in the digital media and games markets, focusing on a "buy, integrate, build & improve" strategy through organic growth and acquisitions. Technology is actively used to create efficiency improvements and competitive advantages within the group. Synergy and integration potentials are important criteria for the expansion of the group. MGI group has performed well over 25 company and asset acquisitions within the last 6 years. The most important investments include gamigo AG, a fast-growing gaming and media company, ReachHero GmbH, a leading influencer SaaS platform, Applift GmbH, a leading media company specializing in mobile advertising, Pubnative, an SSP platform for mobile advertising and the assets of Verve, a leading North American mobile data platform for location-based programmatic video and display marketing. Media and Games Invest is listed a.o. on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on XETRA.

Disclaimer

This press release and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into the United States of America (the "United States"), Canada, Australia, and Japan. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities (the "Shares") of Media and Games Invest plc (the "Company") in the United States. The shares of the Company are not and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act.] [This paragraph may be deleted if none of the minority shareholders of gamigo AG are U.S. persons, or domiciled in Canada, Australia or Japan.

This press release contains possible forward-looking statements that are based on the current assumptions and forecasts of the company management of Media and Games plc or companies associated with it. Various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as other factors, could mean that the actual results, financial circumstances, the development or performance of Media and Games invest plc and the companies associated with it may deviate significantly from the estimations presented here. Neither Media and Games Invest plc nor the companies associated with it are obligated to update this sort of forward-looking statement or adjust them to future results or developments.

Press contact: edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop

Telephone: +49 69 9055 05 51

Email: MGI@edicto.de

Issuer

Media and Games Invest plc

Sören Barz, Head of Investor Relations

St. Christopher Street 168

Valletta VLT 1467

Malta

Email:investor.relations@media-and-games-invest.com

Disclaimer

Media and Games Invest plc published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 15:46:06 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 73,8 M
EBIT 2019 2,06 M
Net income 2019 -1,34 M
Debt 2019 48,9 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -54,8x
P/E ratio 2020 42,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,70x
EV / Sales2020 1,28x
Capitalization 76,7 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,91  €
Last Close Price 1,10  €
Spread / Highest target 91,8%
Spread / Average Target 74,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 64,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Remco Westermann Chairman
René Müller Director
Tobias M. Weitzel Director
Thomas Jacobsen Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PLC-2.23%84
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED9.37%502 302
NETFLIX17.44%166 751
NASPERS LIMITED15.42%78 794
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.38.70%70 813
COSTAR GROUP, INC.11.70%27 114
