Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Media and Games Invest plc    M8G   MT0000580101

MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PLC

(M8G)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Media and Games Invest pl : ; increases stake in gamigo AG from 53% to 98%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 05:40am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Media and Games Invest plc / Key word(s): Investment
Media and Games Invest plc; increases stake in gamigo AG from 53% to 98%

17-Feb-2020 / 11:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media and Games Invest increases stake in gamigo AG from 53% to 98%
 

  • Purchase price valuation is 50% below peergroup
  • A further increase t0 100% is planned short term
  • Former gamigo shareholders will receive shares with a 25 months lock-up period

17, February 2020 - Media and Games Invest plc ("MGI", ISIN: MT0000005801010101; Symbol: M8G; Basic Board, Frankfurt Stock Exchange) is acquiring 1.05 million gamigo shares, representing approximately 45.5% of the total outstanding shares, thereby increasing its stake in gamigo AG from 53% to 98%. The agreements, which were approved today by the gamigo Supervisory Board and the Board of MGI, were signed today. The transaction is expected to be completed within the coming days. It is planned to also acquire the remaining gamigo shares thereafter.

In the 12-month period from 1 October 2018 to 30 September 2019, gamigo generated net revenues of EUR 56 million and EBITDA of EUR 16 million. Over the past five years, the company has grown by an average of 32% in terms of revenue and 64% in terms of EBITDA.

The purchase price of EUR 16.5 million in cash and up to 18.2 million MGI shares represents a valuation of seven times EBITDA based on the 12-month period ending September 30, 2019. Thus, the purchase price is about 50 percent below the valuation of comparable companies. According to current data from E&Y Corporate Finance, gaming companies achieve an average valuation of 13.5 times EBITDA.

The selling gamigo shareholders will receive the up to 18.2 million new MGI shares in two steps. In return, the company's share capital will be increased by up to 18.2 million new MGI shares. A lock-up period of around 25 months will apply to approximately 98% of these new shares. The cash portion of the purchase price is financed with a loan from UniCredit Bank in the amount of EUR 10 million at an interest rate of 5.5% p.a. and with free liquidity from MGI. The acquisition of approx. 2% of the gamigo shares is still pending, but negotiations for the purchase of these remaining shares are already underway. Should the negotiations fail, a squeeze-out of these shareholders will be attempted.
 

About Media and Games Invest plc:
Media and Games Invest plc, ("MGI"), is a fast and profitably growing company in the digital media and games markets, focusing on a "buy, integrate, build & improve" strategy through organic growth and acquisitions of companies and assets. Technology is actively used to create efficiency improvements and competitive advantages within the group. Synergy and integration potentials are important criteria for the expansion of the group. MGI group has performed well over 25 company and asset acquisitions within the last 6 years. The most important criterium for extending the group are synergy and integration potentials. The most important participations include gamigo AG, a fast-growing gaming and media company, ReachHero GmbH, a leading influencer SaaS platform, Applift GmbH, a leading media company specializing in mobile advertising, Pubnative, an SSP platform for mobile advertising and the assets of Verve, a leading North American mobile data platform for location-based programmatic video and display marketing. Media and Games Invest is listed a.o. on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on XETRA.
 

Disclaimer
This press release contains possible forward-looking statements that are based on the current assumptions and forecasts of the company management of Media and Games plc or companies associated with it. Various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as other factors, could mean that the actual results, financial circumstances, the development or performance of Media and Games invest plc and the companies associated with it may deviate significantly from the estimations presented here. Neither Media and Games Invest plc nor the companies associated with it are obligated to update this sort of forward-looking statement or adjust them to future results or developments.
 

Press contact:
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop
Telephone: +49 69 9055 05 51
Email: MGI@edicto.de

Issuer
Media and Games Invest plc
Sören Barz, Head of Investor Relations
St. Christopher Street 168
Valletta VLT 1467
Malta
Email: investor.relations@media-and-games-invest.com

17-Feb-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Media and Games Invest plc
St. Christopher Street 168
VLT 1467 Valletta
Malta
Phone: +356 21 22 7553
Fax: +356 21 22 7667
E-mail: investor.relations@Media-and-Games-invest.com
Internet: https://media-and-games-invest.com/
ISIN: MT0000580101
WKN: A1JGT0
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 976647

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

976647  17-Feb-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=976647&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PLC
05:40aMEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PL : ; increases stake in gamigo AG from 53% to 98%
EQ
02/1313.02.2020 : Media and Games Invest plc increases bond volume by a further 12 mi..
PU
02/13MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PL : ; increases bond volume by a further 12 million euro..
EQ
02/03MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST : expands Board of Directors with the appointment of UK b..
EQ
01/23MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST : advances its market position and offering in programmat..
PU
01/22MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PLC : advances its market position and offering in progra..
EQ
2019MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PLC : Subsidiary PubNative GmbH acquires development depa..
PU
2019MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PLC : Subsidiary PubNative GmbH acquires development depa..
EQ
2019MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PLC : subsidiary gamigo continues its growth path in Q3 2..
EQ
2019MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PLC : First Berlin and GBC Research start coverage and se..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 73,8 M
EBIT 2019 2,06 M
Net income 2019 -1,34 M
Debt 2019 48,9 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -54,3x
P/E ratio 2020 41,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,69x
EV / Sales2020 1,28x
Capitalization 76,0 M
Chart MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PLC
Duration : Period :
Media and Games Invest plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,91  €
Last Close Price 1,09  €
Spread / Highest target 93,5%
Spread / Average Target 76,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 65,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Remco Westermann Chairman
René Müller Director
Tobias M. Weitzel Director
Thomas Jacobsen Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PLC-3.13%82
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED10.43%507 444
NETFLIX17.56%166 922
NASPERS LIMITED17.37%79 707
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.33.36%68 084
COSTAR GROUP, INC.22.24%26 794
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group