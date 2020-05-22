Log in
MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PLC

MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PLC

(M8G)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Media and Games Invest plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/22/2020 | 05:00am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.05.2020 / 10:57
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Mark
Last name(s): van Lonkhuyzen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Elizabeth
Last name(s): Para
Position: Member of the Board of Directors

b) Amendment
Values for price and volume were confounded

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Media and Games Invest plc

b) LEI
391200UIIWMXRLGARB95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: MT0000580101

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.20 EUR 684000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.2000 EUR 684000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-05-15; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


22.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Media and Games Invest plc
St. Christopher Street 168
VLT 1467 Valletta
Malta
Internet: https://media-and-games-invest.com/

 
End of News DGAP News Service

59927  22.05.2020 


© EQS 2020
