Media and Games Invest plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
05/22/2020 | 05:00am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
22.05.2020 / 10:57
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Mark
|Last name(s):
|van Lonkhuyzen
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Elizabeth
|Last name(s):
|Para
|Position:
|Member of the Board of Directors
b) Amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Values for price and volume were confounded
a) Name
|Media and Games Invest plc
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|MT0000580101
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.20 EUR
|684000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|1.2000 EUR
|684000.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Sales 2019
|72,8 M
|EBIT 2019
|2,06 M
|Net income 2019
|-1,34 M
|Debt 2019
|48,7 M
|Yield 2019
|-
|P/E ratio 2019
|-46,9x
|P/E ratio 2020
|40,3x
|EV / Sales2019
|1,91x
|EV / Sales2020
|1,58x
|Capitalization
|90,3 M
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|5
|Average target price
|
2,34 €
|Last Close Price
|
1,29 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
117%
|Spread / Average Target
|
81,4%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
39,5%