Media and Games Invest plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

22.05.2020 / 10:57

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Mark Last name(s): van Lonkhuyzen

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Elizabeth Last name(s): Para Position: Member of the Board of Directors

b) Amendment

Values for price and volume were confounded

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Media and Games Invest plc

b) LEI

391200UIIWMXRLGARB95

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: MT0000580101

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 1.20 EUR 684000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 1.2000 EUR 684000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-05-15; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

