Media and Games Invest plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

Media and Games Invest plc    M8G   MT0000580101

MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PLC

(M8G)
06/12/2020 | 10:20am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.06.2020 / 16:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Tobias M.
Last name(s): Weitzel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Director of the issuer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Media and Games Invest plc

b) LEI
391200UIIWMXRLGARB95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: MT0000580101

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.21 EUR 32670.00 EUR
1.21 EUR 3630.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.2100 EUR 36300.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-06-11; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


12.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Media and Games Invest plc
St. Christopher Street 168
VLT 1467 Valletta
Malta
Internet: https://media-and-games-invest.com/

 
End of News DGAP News Service

60597  12.06.2020 


© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 72,8 M 82,3 M 82,3 M
Net income 2019 -1,34 M -1,51 M -1,51 M
Net Debt 2019 48,7 M 55,1 M 55,1 M
P/E ratio 2019 -44,9x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 86,5 M 98,5 M 97,7 M
EV / Sales 2018
EV / Sales 2019 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 342
Free-Float 95,5%
Technical analysis trends MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,34 €
Last Close Price 1,24 €
Spread / Highest target 127%
Spread / Average Target 89,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 45,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Remco Westermann Chairman
René Müller Director
Tobias M. Weitzel Director
Elizabeth Para Independent Director
Thomas Jacobsen Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PLC10.27%98
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED17.78%540 875
NETFLIX, INC.31.42%187 163
NASPERS LIMITED28.52%74 009
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.57%53 927
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.19.48%33 226
