Media and Games Invest plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
06/25/2020 | 05:30am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
25.06.2020 / 11:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|First name:
|Remco
|Last name(s):
|Westermann
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Media and Games Invest plc
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|MT0000580101
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.4000 EUR
|5598.60 EUR
|1.4000 EUR
|7000.00 EUR
|1.4000 EUR
|1400.00 EUR
|1.4000 EUR
|4900.00 EUR
|1.4000 EUR
|2100.00 EUR
|1.4000 EUR
|2101.40 EUR
|1.4000 EUR
|2100.00 EUR
|1.4000 EUR
|21000.00 EUR
|1.4000 EUR
|16800.00 EUR
|1.3900 EUR
|41700.00 EUR
|1.4000 EUR
|20015.80 EUR
|1.4000 EUR
|21984.20 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|1.3971 EUR
|146700.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
25.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
60905 25.06.2020
© EQS 2020
|Sales 2019
72,6 M
81,5 M
81,5 M
|Net income 2019
-1,34 M
-1,50 M
-1,50 M
|Net Debt 2019
48,7 M
54,7 M
54,7 M
|P/E ratio 2019
|-51,0x
|Yield 2019
|-
|Capitalization
97,7 M
110 M
110 M
|EV / Sales 2018
|EV / Sales 2019
|2,02x
|Nbr of Employees
|342
|Free-Float
|99,0%
|Chart MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PLC
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|6
|Average target price
2,48 €
|Last Close Price
1,40 €
|Spread / Highest target
129%
|Spread / Average Target
77,4%
|Spread / Lowest Target
29,0%