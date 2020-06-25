Media and Games Invest plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.06.2020 / 11:26

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Remco Last name(s): Westermann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Media and Games Invest plc

b) LEI

391200UIIWMXRLGARB95

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: MT0000580101

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 1.4000 EUR 5598.60 EUR 1.4000 EUR 7000.00 EUR 1.4000 EUR 1400.00 EUR 1.4000 EUR 4900.00 EUR 1.4000 EUR 2100.00 EUR 1.4000 EUR 2101.40 EUR 1.4000 EUR 2100.00 EUR 1.4000 EUR 21000.00 EUR 1.4000 EUR 16800.00 EUR 1.3900 EUR 41700.00 EUR 1.4000 EUR 20015.80 EUR 1.4000 EUR 21984.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 1.3971 EUR 146700.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-06-18; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

