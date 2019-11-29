DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest plc / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results

Media and Games Invest plc: subsidiary gamigo continues its growth path in Q3 2019 and significantly exceeds EBITDA of the full year 2018 after only 9 months in 2019

29.11.2019 / 12:25

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media and Games Invest plc; subsidiary gamigo continues its growth path in Q3 2019 and significantly exceeds EBITDA of the full year 2018 after only 9 months in 2019

Revenues grow by 34 % to EUR 43.0 million in the first 9 months of 2019

EBITDA increases in the first 9 months by 63% to EUR 12.3 million in 2019

Operating cash flow improves in the first 9 months 2019 by 33 % and grows to EUR 9.4 million

Successful integration of gamigo's recent acquisitions almost completed All figures in this release relate to unaudited consolidated gamigo group figures in accordance with IFRS



29, November 2019 - Media and Games Invest plc ("MGI", ISIN: MT0000580101; Symbol: M8G) announces that its biggest subsidiary, gamigo AG, one of the leading publishers of online games in North America and Europe, has further increased its growth rate in the first nine months of 2019 and has significantly increased its operating profit over-proportionally. After only 9 months, gamigo Group's EBITDA and EBIT were already well above the figures for the full year 2018. Revenues grew in the first nine months of 2019 by 34 percent to EUR 43.0 million, compared with EUR 31.8 million in the same period of the previous year. EBITDA improved by 63 percent to EUR 12.3 million after EUR 7.9 million in the first nine months of 2018. The corresponding figure for the entire previous year was EUR 11.1 million. EBIT tripled to EUR 4.7 million after EUR 1.6 million in the previous year. The total EBIT of the previous financial year was EUR 2.6 million. At EUR 9.4 million, the operating cash flow increased 33 percent year-on-year (2018, EUR 7.1 million). Cash and cash equivalents as of 30 September 2019 totaled EUR 20.9 million, compared with EUR 4.2 million at the end of 2018.



In the third quarter of 2019, the gamigo Group was able to increase its revenues by 41 percent to EUR 14.5 million following EUR 10.2 million in the third quarter of the previous year. EBITDA improved by 72 percent to EUR 4.0 million, up from EUR 2.3 million in the previous year. Thus, growth in revenues and earnings continued in the third quarter. In addition to organic growth, the largely completed integration of the WildTangent and TrionWorlds acquisitions contributed to this very positive business development. The synergy effects generated by the integration have resulted in costs rising significantly lower than revenues.



The outlook for further growth remains positive and the gamigo Group expects continued strong and profitable expansion. The launch of ArcheAge: Unchained in mid-October provides additional organic growth in the fourth quarter and further promising launches are in preparation for the following quarters.



Remco Westermann, Chairman of the Board of Directors of MGI: "After gamigo successfully completed most of the integration of the last acquisitions in the first half of the year, resulting in cost and efficiency gains, the Group was able to focus on organic growth in the third quarter. ArcheAge: Unchained was successfully launched in October. Further promising game launches are also being prepared for the coming quarters. With cash of around EUR 21 million, gamigo also has the financial resources to continue taking advantage of the existing organic and inorganic growth opportunities."



The consolidated Q3 figures of gamigo AG are preliminary and unaudited. The Q3 report of gamigo AG is available for download in the Investor Relations section of the gamigo AG website at:



For the first time, the gamigo AG Q3 Report is also available as a video presentation. The video will be available from 02 December 2019 under the following link:



About Media and Games Invest plc:

Media and Games Invest plc, MGI, is a fast and profitably growing company focusing on a "buy, integrate, build & improve" strategy through organic growth and acquisitions in the media and games markets. Technology is actively used to create efficiency improvements and competitive advantages within the group. Synergy and integration potentials are important criteria for the expansion of the portfolio. The most important investments include gamigo AG, a fast-growing gaming and media company , ReachHero GmbH , a leading influencer SaaS platform, Applift GmbH , a leading media company specializing in mobile advertising, and Pubnative , an SSP platform for mobile advertising. Media and Games Invest is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on XETRA.



Disclaimer

This press release and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into the United States of America (the "United States"), Canada, Australia, and Japan. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities (the "Shares") of Media and Games Invest plc (the "Company") in the United States. The shares of the Company are not and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act.



This press release contains possible forward-looking statements that are based on the current assumptions and forecasts of the company management of Media and Games plc or companies associated with it. Various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as other factors, could mean that the actual results, financial circumstances, the development or performance of Media and Games invest plc and the companies associated with it may deviate significantly from the estimations presented here. Neither Media and Games Invest plc nor the companies associated with it are obligated to update this sort of forward-looking statement or adjust them to future results or developments.



Press contact:

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop

Telephone: +49 69 9055 05 51

Email:



Issuer

Media and Games Invest plc

Sören Barz, Investor Relations

St. Christopher Street 168

Valletta VLT 1467

Malta

Email:

All figures in this release relate to unaudited consolidated gamigo group figures in accordance with IFRSMedia and Games Invest plc ("MGI", ISIN: MT0000580101; Symbol: M8G) announces that its biggest subsidiary, gamigo AG, one of the leading publishers of online games in North America and Europe, has further increased its growth rate in the first nine months of 2019 and has significantly increased its operating profit over-proportionally. After only 9 months, gamigo Group's EBITDA and EBIT were already well above the figures for the full year 2018. Revenues grew in the first nine months of 2019 by 34 percent to EUR 43.0 million, compared with EUR 31.8 million in the same period of the previous year. EBITDA improved by 63 percent to EUR 12.3 million after EUR 7.9 million in the first nine months of 2018. The corresponding figure for the entire previous year was EUR 11.1 million. EBIT tripled to EUR 4.7 million after EUR 1.6 million in the previous year. The total EBIT of the previous financial year was EUR 2.6 million. At EUR 9.4 million, the operating cash flow increased 33 percent year-on-year (2018, EUR 7.1 million). Cash and cash equivalents as of 30 September 2019 totaled EUR 20.9 million, compared with EUR 4.2 million at the end of 2018.In the third quarter of 2019, the gamigo Group was able to increase its revenues by 41 percent to EUR 14.5 million following EUR 10.2 million in the third quarter of the previous year. EBITDA improved by 72 percent to EUR 4.0 million, up from EUR 2.3 million in the previous year. Thus, growth in revenues and earnings continued in the third quarter. In addition to organic growth, the largely completed integration of the WildTangent and TrionWorlds acquisitions contributed to this very positive business development. The synergy effects generated by the integration have resulted in costs rising significantly lower than revenues.The outlook for further growth remains positive and the gamigo Group expects continued strong and profitable expansion. The launch of ArcheAge: Unchained in mid-October provides additional organic growth in the fourth quarter and further promising launches are in preparation for the following quarters.Remco Westermann, Chairman of the Board of Directors of MGI: "After gamigo successfully completed most of the integration of the last acquisitions in the first half of the year, resulting in cost and efficiency gains, the Group was able to focus on organic growth in the third quarter. ArcheAge: Unchained was successfully launched in October. Further promising game launches are also being prepared for the coming quarters. With cash of around EUR 21 million, gamigo also has the financial resources to continue taking advantage of the existing organic and inorganic growth opportunities."The consolidated Q3 figures of gamigo AG are preliminary and unaudited. The Q3 report of gamigo AG is available for download in the Investor Relations section of the gamigo AG website at: https://corporate.gamigo.com/investoren/ For the first time, the gamigo AG Q3 Report is also available as a video presentation. The video will be available from 02 December 2019 under the following link: https://corporate.gamigo.com/en/investors/ Media and Games Invest plc, MGI, is a fast and profitably growing company focusing on a "buy, integrate, build & improve" strategy through organic growth and acquisitions in the media and games markets. Technology is actively used to create efficiency improvements and competitive advantages within the group. Synergy and integration potentials are important criteria for the expansion of the portfolio. The most important investments include gamigo AG, a fast-growing gaming and media company , ReachHero GmbH , a leading influencer SaaS platform, Applift GmbH , a leading media company specializing in mobile advertising, and Pubnative , an SSP platform for mobile advertising. Media and Games Invest is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on XETRA.This press release and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into the United States of America (the "United States"), Canada, Australia, and Japan. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities (the "Shares") of Media and Games Invest plc (the "Company") in the United States. The shares of the Company are not and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act.This press release contains possible forward-looking statements that are based on the current assumptions and forecasts of the company management of Media and Games plc or companies associated with it. Various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as other factors, could mean that the actual results, financial circumstances, the development or performance of Media and Games invest plc and the companies associated with it may deviate significantly from the estimations presented here. Neither Media and Games Invest plc nor the companies associated with it are obligated to update this sort of forward-looking statement or adjust them to future results or developments.edicto GmbHAxel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke KnopTelephone: +49 69 9055 05 51Email: MGI@edicto.de Media and Games Invest plcSören Barz, Investor RelationsSt. Christopher Street 168Valletta VLT 1467MaltaEmail: investor.relations@media-and-games-invest.com

29.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

