Media and Games Invest plc: successfully places its EUR 5 million corporate bond with a select group of investors

- A bond volume of EUR 5 million was successfully issued to selected institutional investors as part of a targeted private placement
- If further requirements arise, the bond can be increased up to EUR 25 million
- Interest rate of 7.00 percent p. a. with quarterly interest payment and term until October 2024
- The proceeds will be used to extend the gamigo stake and finance further M&A activities
10, October 2019 - Media and Games Invest plc ("MGI", ISIN: MT000000580101; Symbol: M8G) has successfully placed its MGI 2019/2024 bond (ISIN DE000A2R4KF3) of EUR 5 million in a well-chosen private placement. The bond has a total volume of up to EUR 25 million. If further financing is required, such as M&A, it is planned to issue further tranches. The proceeds will be used to optimize the investment structure, further M&A and general corporate purposes.
The bearer bonds have a nominal amount of EUR 1,000. The interest coupon amounts to 7.00 percent p. a. with a quarterly interest payment, for the first time in January 2020. The bond has a term until 11 October 2024 at the latest. An early repayment by the issuer is possible as a whole or in part for the first time in October 2021 at 103 percent of the nominal value. Other early repayment possibilities exist in October 2022 (102 percent) and in October 2023 (101 percent). The covenants of the bond a.o. provide for a minimum equity ratio of MGI of 25 percent. The listing of the bond for trading in the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is scheduled for 11 October 2019. The transaction was accompanied by the ICF BANK AG as Sole Lead Manager.
The bond has been designated by KFM Deutsche Mittelstand AG in its "KFM Barometer SME Bonds October 2019" as attractive and awarded 4 out of 5 stars.
Remco Westermann, Chairman of Media and Games Invest plc: "The bond issue provides us with additional funds to further advance the announced increase of our 52.6 percent stake in the fast-growing and profitable gamigo AG. An increase to 75 percent and more is planned. We want to further expand MGI's profit claim in the highly profitable gamigo AG and further reduce the minority interests. The flexibility the bond offers us will also help us with our planned M&A activities in the media and games sectors. We are pleased about the renewed trust of the investors in MGI."
About Media and Games Invest plc:
Media and Games Invest plc, MGI, is a fast and profitably growing company focusing on a "buy, integrate, build & improve" strategy through organic growth and acquisitions in the media and games markets. Technology is actively used to create efficiency improvements and competitive advantages within the group. Synergy and integration potentials are important criteria for the expansion of the portfolio. The most important investments include gamigo AG, a fast-growing gaming and media company (52.6% of shares and 66.9% of voting rights), ReachHero GmbH (67% of shares), a leading influencer SaaS platform, Applift GmbH (100%), a leading media company specializing in mobile advertising, and Pubnative (89%), an SSP platform for mobile advertising. Media and Games Invest is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on XETRA.
Disclaimer
This press release and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into the United States of America (the "United States"), Canada, Australia, and Japan. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities (the "Shares") of Media and Games Invest plc (the "Company") in the United States. The shares of the Company are not and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act.
This press release contains possible forward-looking statements that are based on the current assumptions and forecasts of the company management of Media and Games plc or companies associated with it. Various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as other factors, could mean that the actual results, financial circumstances, the development or performance of Media and Games invest plc and the companies associated with it may deviate significantly from the estimations presented here. Neither Media and Games Invest plc nor the companies associated with it are obligated to update this sort of forward-looking statement or adjust them to future results or developments.
Press contact:
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop
Telephone: +49 69 9055 05 51
Email: MGI@edicto.de
Issuer
Media and Games Invest plc
Sören Barz, Investor Relations
St. Christopher Street 168
Valletta VLT 1467
Malta
Email: http://www.investor.relations@media-and-games-invest.com
