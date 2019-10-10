DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest plc / Key word(s): Bond

Media and Games Invest plc: successfully places its EUR 5 million corporate bond with a select group of investors



10.10.2019

A bond volume of EUR 5 million was successfully issued to selected institutional investors as part of a targeted private placement

If further requirements arise, the bond can be increased up to EUR 25 million

Interest rate of 7.00 percent p. a. with quarterly interest payment and term until October 2024

The proceeds will be used to extend the gamigo stake and finance further M&A activities

10, October 2019 - Media and Games Invest plc ("MGI", ISIN: MT000000580101; Symbol: M8G) has successfully placed its MGI 2019/2024 bond (ISIN DE000A2R4KF3) of EUR 5 million in a well-chosen private placement. The bond has a total volume of up to EUR 25 million. If further financing is required, such as M&A, it is planned to issue further tranches. The proceeds will be used to optimize the investment structure, further M&A and general corporate purposes.

The bearer bonds have a nominal amount of EUR 1,000. The interest coupon amounts to 7.00 percent p. a. with a quarterly interest payment, for the first time in January 2020. The bond has a term until 11 October 2024 at the latest. An early repayment by the issuer is possible as a whole or in part for the first time in October 2021 at 103 percent of the nominal value. Other early repayment possibilities exist in October 2022 (102 percent) and in October 2023 (101 percent). The covenants of the bond a.o. provide for a minimum equity ratio of MGI of 25 percent. The listing of the bond for trading in the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is scheduled for 11 October 2019. The transaction was accompanied by the ICF BANK AG as Sole Lead Manager.

The bond has been designated by KFM Deutsche Mittelstand AG in its "KFM Barometer SME Bonds October 2019" as attractive and awarded 4 out of 5 stars.

Remco Westermann, Chairman of Media and Games Invest plc: "The bond issue provides us with additional funds to further advance the announced increase of our 52.6 percent stake in the fast-growing and profitable gamigo AG. An increase to 75 percent and more is planned. We want to further expand MGI's profit claim in the highly profitable gamigo AG and further reduce the minority interests. The flexibility the bond offers us will also help us with our planned M&A activities in the media and games sectors. We are pleased about the renewed trust of the investors in MGI."

