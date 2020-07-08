Media Central Announces 2020 AGM Results

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2020) - Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY) (FSE: 3AT) ("MediaCentral" or the "Company") today announced the results of voting at its Annual General & Special Meeting of shareholders which was held today in Toronto, Ontario (the "Meeting"). Company matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, both dated May 22, 2020, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the meeting.

Management was pleased with the impressive shareholder engagement demonstrated by a vote of more than 57% of issued and outstanding shares. The requisite majority of shareholders approved:

Election of Directors

Brian Kalish

Dr. Scott Wilson

Gil Steinfeld

Larry Latowsky

Appointment of Auditors

Fazzari + Partners LLP was re-appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Stock Option Plan

Shareholders approved amendments to, and the renewal of, the Company's Stock Option Plan.

Looking Ahead

Following the endorsement of the shareholders, management is keen to continue the Company's corporate and operational plans including renewal of several potential acquisitions which were in the later stages of negotiation prior to today's meeting.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting will be available on the Company's SEDAR page.

- END -

About Media Central Corporation Inc.

Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY) (FSE: 3AT) is an alternative media company situated to acquire and develop high-quality publishing assets starting with the recent acquisition of Vancouver Free Press Corp., the purchase of NOW Communications Inc. and the launch of digital cannabis platform CannCentral.com and esports destination ECentralSports.com. MediaCentral is consolidating and digitally monetizing the over 100 million coveted and premium consumers of the approximately 100 alternative urban publications across North America, creating the most powerful audience of influencers.

www.mediacentralcorp.com

Instagram: @mediacentralcorp

Twitter: @mediacentralc

Facebook: Media Central Corp.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to internal expectations, expectations with respect to estimated margins, cost structures, and cost structures in the media industry. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the media industry generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of MediaCentral to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive and should carefully review the various risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings on SEDAR. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Media Central Corporation Inc.

For further information:

Investor Relations:

Brian Kalish, CEO, 647-363-7717

Investors@mediacentralcorp.com

Media:

Lexi Pathak, Faulhaber Communications

media@mediacentralcorp.com

LinkedIn: Media Central Corp Twitter: @mediacentralc Instagram: @mediacentralcorp Facebook: Media Central Corp.

www.mediacentralcorp.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/59384