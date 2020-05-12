Media Central Corporation Inc. Issues Shares & Options and Announces Warrants Expiry Date Extension

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2020) - Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY) (FSE: 3AT) ("MediaCentral" or the "Company") reports that its Board of Directors has approved the settlement of $90,400 of debt through the issuance of common shares of the Company (the "Debt Settlement"). Pursuant to the Debt Settlement, MediaCentral will issue 1,205,333 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.075 per Share to certain creditors ("Creditors") of the Company.

The Company has also granted options to purchase 200,000 common shares to an employee of the Company for a period of five years from the date of the grant. The options have an exercise price of $0.10 per share and are fully vested upon issuance.

The Share issuance is subject to Regulatory and Exchange approvals and will be subject to a standard hold period expiring on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issue. The option grant is made under, and subject to, the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan.

The Company is also extending the expiry date of a group of its warrants. It currently has 40,150,000 warrants set to expire on July 30, 2020. These warrants were issued on July 30, 2019 for a period of one year with an exercise price of $0.30 per whole warrant. The expiry date of those warrants is being extended by one year to July 30, 2021. The original exercise price of $0.30 per whole warrants will not change.

About MediaCentral

Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY) (FSE: 3AT) is an independent media company situated to acquire and develop high-quality publishing assets, starting with the recent acquisition of NOW Magazine and the launch of digital cannabis platform CannCentral.com. MediaCentral seeks to consolidate the 100 million strong audience of alternative weekly publications across North America, unifying a powerful demographic through cutting-edge content, events, social media and programmatic advertising. For more information: www.mediacentralcorp.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55762