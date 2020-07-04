MEDIA-MAKER: THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

RESOLVES ON THE NEW GOVERNANCE STRUCTURE

• Granting the new appointment as statutory auditor for the 2019-2021 three-year period

• Appointing the new Board of Directors

• Reinstating the Board of Statutory Auditors

Milan, 2 July 2020

The Shareholders' Meeting of Media-Maker (ALKER-FR), a company specialised in the production and distribution of Branded Content, met on today's date to resolve on the following items on the agenda.

Communications by the Board of Directors on the draft financial statements for the financial year ending on 31 December 2019

The Chair of the Shareholders' Meeting informed the shareholders on the status of approval procedure for the draft financial statements as of 31 December 2019, a document which is almost updated up until today's date, as well as the reasons that led to the postponement of their approval.

Proposal for the consensual termination of the appointment of the auditing firm, BDO Italia S.p.A.

After consulting the Board of Statutory Auditors, the Shareholders' Meeting resolved to approve the consensual termination of the appointment as statutory auditor of the auditing firm, BDO Italia S.p.A., for the financial years ending on 31 December 2019-2020-2021.

Appointment of the auditing firm and determination of the respective compensation

Having examined the reasoned proposal put forward by the Board of Statutory Auditors, the

Shareholders' Meeting appointed Mr Paolo Vincenti as the new party in charge of statutory auditing for the Company for the 2019-2020-2021 three-year period, determining compensation as € 15,000 for each individual financial year.

Appointment of the Board of Directors

The Shareholders' Meeting appointed the new Board of Directors, proceeding in accordance with article 18.3 of the articles of association and article 2386, paragraph II of the Civil Code, following the resignation of Prof. Roberto Mazzei on 15 June 2020 from the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Ms Elisa Bertolo from the position of director.

The Shareholders' Meeting established the number of members of the Board of Directors at 3, the term of which shall expire with the approval of the end-of-year financial statements as of 31 December 2020.

On the proposal of the majority shareholder, Mrs Patrizia Amicucci, owner of 1,222,270 shares, equal to 61.1% of the share capital, the Shareholders' Meeting appointed:

- Mr Andrea Salice, who was also appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors;

- Mr Andrea Maggia; and

- Mr Tommaso Marseglia.

Lastly, total remuneration of € 68,000 was established for the Board of Directors.

The curricula vitae of the directors are available at the registered office and on the mmaker.it website.

Reinstatement of the number of members of the board of statutory auditors pursuant to article 2397 of the Civil Code

With the aim of reinstating the number of members of the Board of Statutory Auditors pursuant to article 2397 of the Civil Code, on the proposal of the majority shareholder, Mrs Patrizia Amicucci, owner of 1,222,270 shares, equal to 61.1% of share capital, the Shareholders' Meeting appointed:

- Mr Rodolfo Gherardo La Rosa as Standing Auditor, to replace the Ms Linda Favi, who was again given the position of Alternate Auditor;

- Mr Luca Damiano as Alternate Auditor.

Mr Rodolfo Gherardo La Rosa and Mr Luca Damiano are taking over to replace Mr Mario Salaris, who resigned on 15 June 2020, and Mr Marco Saba, who resigned on 17 June 2019, accepting the same salaries.

The term will expire with the approval of the end-of-year financial statements as of 31 December 2021, the date on which the term of entire Board of Statutory Auditors will end.

About Media-Maker

Media-Maker is a company specialised in the production and distribution of multimedia content and audio-visual productions. Due to its experience and resources, it develops cross-media projects for any type of customer. With an efficient business model and the ability to operate with media bartering, the company also manages a portfolio of advertising spaces on different types of channels.

