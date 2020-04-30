Log in
MEDIACO HOLDING INC.

MEDIACO HOLDING INC.

(MDIA)
Mediaco : Notice Of Change Of Location Of 2020 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders To Be Held On Thursday, May 14, 2020

04/30/2020 | 04:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaCo Holding Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: MDIA), today announced that, due to the continuing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and out of concern for the health and safety of our shareholders and other possible attendees at our 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting"), the Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual-only format, instead of as an in-person event in New York City as originally planned.  The Annual Meeting will still be held at the previously-announced time and date of 9:00 a.m., Eastern, on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Shareholders of record and beneficial holders of common stock as of the close of business on March 9, 2020 (the "Record Date"), will be entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting via a toll-free conference call at 9:00 a.m., Eastern, on Thursday, May 14, 2020. To participate in the Annual Meeting, shareholders will need to dial 1-517-623-4891 and enter passcode 5295370.  Participation through this dial in number will enable shareholders to hear the proceedings of the meeting, but will not permit shareholders to vote or change their vote at the meeting.

Accordingly, the Company strongly recommends all shareholders as of the Record Date vote their shares in advance of the Annual Meeting by submitting their proxy by completing, signing, dating and mailing the previously provided proxy card; by voting via the Internet at www.proxyvote.com; or by calling the toll-free telephone number listed on the proxy card, (800) 690-6903.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/notice-of-change-of-location-of-2020-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-to-be-held-on-thursday-may-14-2020-301050517.html

SOURCE MediaCo Holding Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
