Italy's court rules in favour of Vivendi in Mediaset restructuring row - sources

But the ruling only applies to the 9.6% stake Vivendi directly holds in Mediaset, the sources said, not enough to block Mediaset's reorganisation blueprint.

Vivendi owns a total stake of 29% in Mediaset, but two-thirds of that are held by an arms-length trust called Simon Fiduciaria, which is barred from voting by an Italian court. That leaves the French group with 9.99% direct voting rights.

Vivendi has been a hostile Mediaset shareholder since the tycoons who control them, Vincent Bollore and former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, fell out in 2016 over an aborted pay TV deal. They have been in a legal war ever since.

Mediaset shareholders will be asked at meeting on Sept. 4 to approve the creation of a new Dutch holding company, dubbed Media for Europe (MFE), which will carry out a reverse takeover of Mediaset and Mediaset Espana.

Simon Fiduciaria has registered to vote at Mediaset's Sept. 4 shareholders' meeting, a source said on Friday.

Vivendi said in a statement it welcomed the decision of the Milan court and confirmed its intention to vote against the proposed merger of Mediaset into MFE.

Mediaset was not immediately available for comment.

Vivendi said it wanted to vote against Mediaset's plan because a bylaw of the new MFE holding company would exclude it from voting at shareholder meetings of the new entity.

