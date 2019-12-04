Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Mediaset    MS   IT0001063210

MEDIASET

(MS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Italy set to hike tax for TV, phone, airport operators - draft

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 02:28pm EST

Italy plans to raise corporate income tax on businesses which need a licence from the government, a draft document seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed, as Rome looks for ways to finance an expansionary 2020 budget.

The planned tax increases were seen yielding 647 million euros in 2020, according to the government-backed legislative proposal, and will affect companies such as toll road and airport operators, TV broadcasters and telecoms, railways, energy and mineral water companies.

The ruling coalition, made up of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and centre-left Democratic Party (PD), wants to increase the income tax for those companies to 27% from the current 24%.

The scheme will run until 2021, according to the document presented in parliament by the government, which wants to introduce the measures in 2020 budget currently being discussed.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEDIASET 1.27% 2.702 End-of-day quote.-2.77%
STAR 2.98% 138.79 End-of-day quote.1.38%
VIVENDI -0.08% 24.36 Real-time Quote.14.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEDIASET
02:28pItaly set to hike tax for TV, phone, airport operators - draft
RE
12/02Bosses of Mediaset and ProSieben hold 'constructive' talks - sources
RE
12/02MEDIASET S.P.A. : cautonary injunction pursuant to artt.2378 c.c. and 700 c.p.c...
PU
12/02MEDIASET : Prosieben chief sees no merit in a merger with shareholder Mediaset
AQ
12/01ProSieben CEO sees no merit in merger with Mediaset - Sueddeutsche Zeitung
RE
11/29Judge to rule on Vivendi request to halt Mediaset European TV plan
RE
11/29Judge to rule on Vivendi request to halt Mediaset European TV plan
RE
11/29MEDIASET : Vivendi Fail to Reach Agreement in Conciliation Talks
DJ
11/29MEDIASET S.P.A. : attempts at conciliation promoted by the Court of Milan with r..
PU
11/29Judge will decide on Vivendi request to suspend Mediaset's European plan - so..
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 982 M
EBIT 2019 405 M
Net income 2019 237 M
Debt 2019 1 227 M
Yield 2019 4,31%
P/E ratio 2019 13,7x
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,43x
EV / Sales2020 1,32x
Capitalization 3 034 M
Chart MEDIASET
Duration : Period :
Mediaset Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIASET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 2,98  €
Last Close Price 2,67  €
Spread / Highest target 151%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pier Silvio Berlusconi Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fedele Confalonieri Chairman
Simone Sole Head-Finance & Administration
Marco Giordani Chief Financial Officer & Director
Marina Berlusconi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIASET-2.77%3 365
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)37.36%267 800
COMCAST CORPORATION28.19%198 575
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP27.80%14 996
FORMULA ONE GROUP44.85%10 220
ITV PLC11.13%7 212
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group