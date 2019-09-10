Log in
MEDIASET : FILES COMPLAINT AGAINST VIVENDI DECLARATIONS

0
09/10/2019 | 03:07pm EDT

MEDIASET FILES COMPLAINT
AGAINST VIVENDI DECLARATIONS


Mediaset rejects the defamatory claims made by Vivendi contained in a note issued today concerning the Shareholders' Meeting of Mediaset Espana.

Unlike Vivendi, Mediaset has always provided true, transparent and accurate information to the market. Mediaset therefore wishes to underline that the declarations made today by a spokesperson from Vivendi have been outlined in a complaint filed with Consob for requisite assessment.

Cologno Monzese, September 10, 2019

Disclaimer

Mediaset S.p.A. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 19:06:01 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 038 M
EBIT 2019 443 M
Net income 2019 235 M
Debt 2019 878 M
Yield 2019 4,37%
P/E ratio 2019 13,8x
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,33x
EV / Sales2020 1,27x
Capitalization 3 161 M
Chart MEDIASET
Duration : Period :
Mediaset Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIASET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 2,78  €
Last Close Price 2,79  €
Spread / Highest target 29,0%
Spread / Average Target -0,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pier Silvio Berlusconi Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fedele Confalonieri Chairman
Marco Giordani Chief Financial Officer & Director
Giuliano Adreani Director
Marina Berlusconi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIASET1.35%3 508
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)27.27%250 085
COMCAST CORPORATION36.33%210 978
CBS CORPORATION0.89%16 570
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP12.74%13 248
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE37.11%9 863
