MEDIASET FILES COMPLAINT
AGAINST VIVENDI DECLARATIONS
Mediaset rejects the defamatory claims made by Vivendi contained in a note issued today concerning the Shareholders' Meeting of Mediaset Espana.
Unlike Vivendi, Mediaset has always provided true, transparent and accurate information to the market. Mediaset therefore wishes to underline that the declarations made today by a spokesperson from Vivendi have been outlined in a complaint filed with Consob for requisite assessment.
Cologno Monzese, September 10, 2019
