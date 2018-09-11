MEDIASET S.P.A.: MEDIUM-LONG TERM LOYALTY AND INCENTIVE PLAN

The Board of Directors of Mediaset, after a meeting today with the Remuneration Committee, identified the participants in the company's Medium-Long Tern Loyalty and Incentive Plan for the years 2018-2020 approved by a resolution of the Shareholders during the AGM of 27 June 2018. The Board has attributed to the same participants the rights due for the year 2018, basing the quantity on criteria established by the regulations governing the Plan approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 27 July 2018.

Information regarding the participants and the number of rights attributed to each can be found in the table attached which has been prepared in compliance with Outline 1, Profile n. 7 of Annex 3A of the Issuers' Regulations.

The Plan's terms and Conditions, established also with the aim of retaining the loyalty of human resources with a significant role in the attainment of the Group's strategic results, as well as the characteristics of the attributed rights, are outlined in the information document available to the public at the company's headquarters, on the company's web site (www.mediaset.it) and on the authorised storage mechanism eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.it) on 28 May 2018 pursuant to Art. 84-bis para. 1 of the Issuers' Regulation, and subsequently modified on 27 July 2018 pursuant to Art 84-bis para. 5 of the Issuers' Regulation.

The Board of Directors of Mediaset today also completed, after the meeting with the Remuneration Committee, an assessment of the conditions foreseen by the Regulations for the Plan for 2015.

The company has consequently made provision for the custodian bank to transfer shares, in line with current legislation, to the share portfolio of the individual participants, who will have access to the same from tomorrow, Wednesday 12 September 2018, provided all necessary tax charges have been paid.

It should be underlined that the regulations governing the plans foresee that, in line with current tax rules, any eventual economic benefit associated with the allocation of ordinary shares deriving from the vesting of rights attributed by the previous 2015-17 Plan and the 2018-20 Plan, shall be subject to deferred taxation for which the participants are directly responsible.