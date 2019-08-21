MEDIASET S.P.A: PUBLICATION OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION RELATING TO THE MERGER AND POSTPONEMENT OF THE DIRECTORS' MEETING FOR THE APPROVAL OF THE HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT AS AT 30 JUNE 2019

Mediaset has announced that it has made publicly available in the Corporate Governance section of the company's website www.mediaset.it a document to be given to shareholders with additional information relating to the proposed cross-border merger by incorporation of Mediaset S.p.A. and Mediaset España Comunicación S.A. in Mediaset Investment N.V. which is on the agenda of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting planned for 4 September 2019 as additional part of the documentation already available on the company's website, including the Information Prospectus on the Solicitation of Voting Proxies.

The aforementioned document has also been deposited at the corporate headquarters of Mediaset and published on the authorised eMarket Storage mechanism (www.emarketstorage.it).

In addition, Mediaset hereby informs the public, also as per request of Consob, that the postponement of the Board of Directors' meeting for the review and approval of the "Half-Yearly financial report as at 30 June 2019" to 30 September 2019 is due merely to organisational reasons. Such reasons are related to the planning of the proposed cross-border merger by incorporation of Mediaset S.p.A. and Mediaset España Comunicación S.A. into Mediaset Investment N.V.. The main preliminary economic data for the first half of 2019 of the Mediaset Group, published on 24 July 2019, are positive, better than in the previous year and higher than the company's estimates at the beginning of the year, despite the market being very conservative in the first six months of 2019.

Cologno Monzese, 21 August 2019

Department of Communications & Corporate Image

Tel. +39 022514.9301

Fax +39 022514.9271

e-mail: direzionecomunicazione@mediaset.it www.mediaset.it/corporate/

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +39 022514.7008

Fax +39 022514.8535

e-mail: investor.relations@mediaset.it http://www.mediaset.it/investor