MEDIASET SPA: REGISTRATION AND PUBLICATION OF THE MINUTES OF SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING WITHDRAWAL RIGHT

09/06/2019 | 01:07pm EDT
It is hereby made known that on 6 September 2019 the minutes of the extraordinary meeting of shareholders of Mediaset S.p.A. (Mediaset), which on 4 September 2019 approved the cross-border merger by absorption of Mediaset and Mediaset España Comunicación S.A. (Mediaset España) with and into Mediaset Investment N.V. (the Merger), a Dutch wholly-owned subsidiary of Mediaset which will, upon effectiveness of the Merger, be renamed MFE - MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V., were registered with the Companies' Register of Milan.

Pursuant to applicable law, as of today the minutes of the shareholders' meeting are available to the public at the Mediaset's registered office, on the corporate website of Mediaset (www.mediaset.it) and on the authorized storage mechanism eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.it).

Mediaset shareholders who are entitled and did not participate in the adoption of the resolution on the Merger (i.e., those shareholders who did not attend the meeting or who attended the meeting but voted against the proposed resolution or abstained from voting) have the right to withdraw pursuant to applicable law and the documentation relating to the Merger.

Information relating to the withdrawal right is included in the notice available on the corporate website of Mediaset (www.mediaset.it), which will be published on a national newspaper tomorrow, 7 September 2019, pursuant to applicable law.

A notice relating to the approval of the Merger also by the general meeting of shareholders of Mediaset España will be published on the Official Gazette of the Spanish Commercial Register (Boletín Oficial del Registro Mercantil). Mediaset España shareholders who are entitled and voted against the Merger have the right to withdraw, pursuant to applicable law and the documentation relating to the Merger, within and no later than one month starting from the date of such publication.

For further details, please refer to the documentation drawn up in relation to the Merger, which has been made available on the corporate website of Mediaset (www.mediaset.it).

Disclaimer

Mediaset S.p.A. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 17:06:04 UTC
