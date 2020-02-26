Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Mediaset    MS   IT0001063210

MEDIASET

(MS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

"MFE": Amsterdam Court rejects the cautionary injunction requested by Vivendi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 03:27pm EST

PRESS RELEASE

"MFE": AMSTERDAM COURT REJECTS THE CAUTIONARY

INJUNCTION REQUESTED BY VIVENDI

THE MEDIASET GROUP'S INTERNATIONAL PROJECT GOES AHEAD

The Court of Amsterdam today rejected the request for a cautionary injunction put forward by Vivendi aimed at blocking the cross-border merger of Mediaset and Mediaset España.

The Dutch court rejected all of the Vivendi requests and upheld the validity of the SVS majority voting system which is compliant with Dutch law, as is the entire merger plan..

As a consequence, the "MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE" plan is confirmed and will proceed.

Cologno Monzese, 26 February 2020

Department of Communications and Media Relations

Tel. +39 0225149301

Fax +39 0225149271

e-mail: direzionecomunicazione@mediaset.it http://www.gruppomediaset.it

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +39 0225147008

Fax +39 0225148535

e-mail: investor.relations@mediaset.it http://www.mediaset.it/investor

Disclaimer

Mediaset S.p.A. published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 20:26:20 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MEDIASET
03:27p"MFE" : Amsterdam Court rejects the cautionary injunction requested by Vivendi
PU
12:31pDutch court rejects Vivendi's bid to suspend Mediaset's overhaul
RE
11:46aCourt Gives Nod to Mediaset's European Holding Company Despite Vivendi Object..
DJ
02/25MEDIASET : Vivendi Restart Negotiations to Settle Legal Disputes -Il Messaggero
DJ
02/18MEDIASET : Cross-border merger ? update
PU
02/17Spanish court upholds block on Mediaset merger plan
RE
02/16THOMAS RABE : Rabe
RE
02/13MEDIASET : Italy's Mediaset says 2019 advertising sales down 3.6%, better than m..
RE
02/11MEDIASET : Espana And Atresmedia Fined For Anti-Competitive Behavior
AQ
02/07Mediaset set to win more time to complete merger of Italy, Spain units - sour..
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 955 M
EBIT 2019 380 M
Net income 2019 231 M
Debt 2019 1 198 M
Yield 2019 3,36%
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
P/E ratio 2020 9,20x
EV / Sales2019 1,24x
EV / Sales2020 1,13x
Capitalization 2 454 M
Chart MEDIASET
Duration : Period :
Mediaset Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIASET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 2,85  €
Last Close Price 2,16  €
Spread / Highest target 210%
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pier Silvio Berlusconi Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fedele Confalonieri Chairman
Simone Sole Head-Finance & Administration
Marco Giordani Chief Financial Officer & Director
Marina Berlusconi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIASET-18.87%2 670
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-8.03%231 439
COMCAST CORPORATION-4.00%196 555
VIACOMCBS INC.-39.58%15 801
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP1.83%15 504
FORMULA ONE GROUP-6.54%9 864
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group