PRESS RELEASE

"MFE": AMSTERDAM COURT REJECTS THE CAUTIONARY

INJUNCTION REQUESTED BY VIVENDI

THE MEDIASET GROUP'S INTERNATIONAL PROJECT GOES AHEAD

The Court of Amsterdam today rejected the request for a cautionary injunction put forward by Vivendi aimed at blocking the cross-border merger of Mediaset and Mediaset España.

The Dutch court rejected all of the Vivendi requests and upheld the validity of the SVS majority voting system which is compliant with Dutch law, as is the entire merger plan..

As a consequence, the "MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE" plan is confirmed and will proceed.

Cologno Monzese, 26 February 2020

