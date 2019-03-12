Mediaset : 2019 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Pursuant to article 2.6.2, 1° para, of Borsa Italiana Regulation for Equity Market, Mediaset advises that the Board of Directors regarding the approval of the half year report to June 30, 2019 will take place on 25 July 2019 rather than on 24 September 2019 which was originally communicated on 30 January 2019.

Please find below the Company?s financial calendar for 2019, showing the changed date.

12 March, 4.00 pm

Board of Directors meeting to approve the draft 2018 financial statements

18 April, 10.00 am

General Shareholders' Meeting to approve the 2018 financial statements

14 May, 4.00 pm

Board of Directors meeting to approve the quarterly report to March 31, 2019

25 July, 4.00 pm

Board of Directors meeting to approve the half year report to June 30, 2019

12 November, 4.00 pm

Board of Directors meeting to approve the quarterly report to September 30, 2019

Mediaset will organise ad-hoc conference calls and audio webcasting results presentations to the financial community at the end of the Board meetings.

Promptly notice will be given of any changes to the aforementioned information.

