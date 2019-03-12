Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 03/12 01:44:27 pm
2.78 EUR   -1.31%
Mediaset : 2019 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

03/12/2019 | 02:48pm EDT

Pursuant to article 2.6.2, 1° para, of Borsa Italiana Regulation for Equity Market, Mediaset advises that the Board of Directors regarding the approval of the half year report to June 30, 2019 will take place on 25 July 2019 rather than on 24 September 2019 which was originally communicated on 30 January 2019.

Please find below the Company?s financial calendar for 2019, showing the changed date.

12 March, 4.00 pm

Board of Directors meeting to approve the draft 2018 financial statements
18 April, 10.00 am

General Shareholders' Meeting to approve the 2018 financial statements

14 May, 4.00 pm

Board of Directors meeting to approve the quarterly report to March 31, 2019

25 July, 4.00 pm

Board of Directors meeting to approve the half year report to June 30, 2019
12 November, 4.00 pm

Board of Directors meeting to approve the quarterly report to September 30, 2019

Mediaset will organise ad-hoc conference calls and audio webcasting results presentations to the financial community at the end of the Board meetings.

Promptly notice will be given of any changes to the aforementioned information.

Disclaimer

Mediaset S.p.A. published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 18:47:01 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 379 M
EBIT 2018 368 M
Net income 2018 318 M
Debt 2018 890 M
Yield 2018 3,85%
P/E ratio 2018 10,08
P/E ratio 2019 12,36
EV / Sales 2018 1,25x
EV / Sales 2019 1,34x
Capitalization 3 328 M
Managers
NameTitle
Pier Silvio Berlusconi Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fedele Confalonieri Chairman
Marco Giordani Chief Financial Officer & Director
Giuliano Adreani Director
Marina Berlusconi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIASET2.66%3 746
COMCAST CORPORATION15.04%177 282
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)4.65%171 067
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP10.71%22 620
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE13.73%22 620
CBS CORPORATION12.26%18 304
