Mediaset CFO says no talks for now on idea to create pan-Europe player

MEDIASET (MS)

MEDIASET (MS)
News 
09/13/2018 | 11:41pm CEST

MILAN (Reuters) - Mediaset idea of creating a pan-European TV player is real and could happen sooner than expected, though there are no talks under way at present, the Italian broadcaster's CFO said on Thursday.

Speaking at a presentation of programming plans, Marco Giordani said none of Europe's generalist TV operators was in a position to buy the other but added a way had to be found to scale up operations to improve businesses.

"We have the good fortune of being a leader in two countries, but there is nothing operative and nothing will happen in the next few weeks," he said.

Mediaset owns 52 percent of Spain's Mediaset Espana. On Monday it said it had no plans to buy out the rest.

"There's no deadline but we need a lot of luck and I can't say if it will be this year," Giordani said.

On Wednesday Mediaset CEO Pier Silvio Berlusconi said the group was working on a large merger or acquisition in Europe's TV sector.

The CEO said in June Mediaset was looking to create a pan-European broadcaster to fend off competition from traditional rivals and online content providers like Netflix.

Earlier on Thursday the head of German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media told Reuters the group was not discussing a cross-border European merger but was instead focusing on developing its own business.

A spokeswoman for France's largest private TV broadcaster, TF1, also said the company was not discussing a major European cross-border deal with Italy's biggest private broadcaster.

Mediaset, controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, tried to broaden its business in 2016 with a pay-TV agreement with French media giant Vivendi aimed at building a southern European media powerhouse.

But that deal fell through when Vivendi, which owns 28.8 percent of the Italian group, backtracked, leading to a court battle.

Giordani said on Thursday he believed a solution could be found to the dispute between the two companies.

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Dan Grebler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEDIASET -0.08% 2.531 End-of-day quote.-21.58%
MEDIASET ESPANA COMUNICACION 2.93% 6.26 End-of-day quote.-35.01%
NETFLIX -0.49% 368.15 Delayed Quote.92.72%
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA 0.00% 22.61 Delayed Quote.-21.23%
TF1 4.96% 9.105 Real-time Quote.-29.39%
VIVENDI -0.64% 21.89 Real-time Quote.-1.74%
