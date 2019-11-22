Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Mediaset    MS   IT0001063210

MEDIASET

(MS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Mediaset : Italian Court Hearing Postponed to Allow Further Talks -Mediaset

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 12:48pm EST

By Kim Richters

Mediaset said Friday that an Italian court hearing relating to a dispute between the Italian broadcaster and its shareholder Vivendi was moved to allow more time for a potential solution to their conflict.

Previously, French media company Vivendi had asked a court in Milan to issue a preliminary suspension and halt Mediaset's plan to merge its Italian and Spanish businesses into one company, creating a pan-European media group.

The court hearing--originally scheduled for Friday--was postponed until Nov. 29, Mediaset said.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEDIASET 1.64% 2.725 End-of-day quote.-2.30%
VIVENDI 0.36% 24.95 Real-time Quote.16.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEDIASET
12:48pMEDIASET : Italian Court Hearing Postponed to Allow Further Talks -Mediaset
DJ
12:33pEUROPE : Positive trade cues help European stocks wrap up dour week on an upbeat..
RE
10:35aMediaset plans meeting in hope of breaking deadlock with Vivendi
RE
10:25aJUDGE GIVES MEDIASET, VIVENDI UNTIL : sources
RE
09:34aMediaset Fails to Reach Agreement With Vivendi, Confirms MFE Project
DJ
04:40aVIVENDI : Mediaset Didn't Reach Agreement Ahead of Hearing -Reuters
DJ
11/21VIVENDI READY TO SELL PART OF MEDIAS : sources
RE
11/21EUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : Zalando Faces Criticism After Study Highlights Staff Ra..
DJ
11/20Mediaset, Vivendi struggling to clinch deal to end legal war - sources
RE
11/19EUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : Former CEO McDermott Is Leaving SAP Earlier Than Expect..
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 982 M
EBIT 2019 405 M
Net income 2019 237 M
Debt 2019 1 227 M
Yield 2019 4,29%
P/E ratio 2019 13,8x
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,43x
EV / Sales2020 1,32x
Capitalization 3 049 M
Chart MEDIASET
Duration : Period :
Mediaset Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIASET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 2,98  €
Last Close Price 2,68  €
Spread / Highest target 150%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pier Silvio Berlusconi Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fedele Confalonieri Chairman
Simone Sole Head-Finance & Administration
Marco Giordani Chief Financial Officer & Director
Marina Berlusconi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIASET-2.30%3 374
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)34.00%264 772
COMCAST CORPORATION30.28%201 805
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP29.45%15 194
FORMULA ONE GROUP42.51%10 052
RTL GROUP-9.68%7 171
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group