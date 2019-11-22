Mediaset : Italian Court Hearing Postponed to Allow Further Talks -Mediaset

By Kim Richters



Mediaset said Friday that an Italian court hearing relating to a dispute between the Italian broadcaster and its shareholder Vivendi was moved to allow more time for a potential solution to their conflict.

Previously, French media company Vivendi had asked a court in Milan to issue a preliminary suspension and halt Mediaset's plan to merge its Italian and Spanish businesses into one company, creating a pan-European media group.

The court hearing--originally scheduled for Friday--was postponed until Nov. 29, Mediaset said.

