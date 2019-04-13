Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Mediaset    MS   IT0001063210

MEDIASET

(MS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mediaset : Italy's Mediaset, ProSiebenSat.1 deny merger talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/13/2019 | 10:17am EDT
The Mediaset tower is seen in Cologno Monzese neighbourhood Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian media group Mediaset and its German rival ProSiebenSat.1 Media denied a media report on Saturday that they were in merger talks.

Earlier on Saturday daily newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore said the two companies were in talks to merge via a share exchange to create a pan-European independent broadcaster.

"No talks are being held for a merger with German TV group Prosiebensat1 Media," Mediaset said in a statement.

Max Conze, ProSiebenSat1 CEO, also denied talks.

"I see no industrial logic in combining," he said in an emailed statement.

Conze said the company was working with peers, including Mediaset, as part of an existing European media alliance, a network of 12 broadcasters that aims to cooperate on streaming and advertising technology.

Like other broadcasters, ProSiebenSat.1 faces competition for viewers from online content providers like Netflix that dents TV advertising, which still contributes nearly half of its revenue.

Italy’s biggest commercial broadcaster has repeatedly raised the idea of creating a pan-European TV player to fend off competition from established rivals and new entrants.

Asked whether Mediaset could tie up with "the Germans", Mediaset Chairman Fedele Confalonieri said this month a cross-border deal was still being studied, lifting ProSiebenSat.1 shares.

The Munich-based group’s shares are trading near a seven-year low, prompting speculation that cash-rich private equity buyers could be tempted to break up the company.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Jan Harvey)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEDIASET 1.17% 2.764 End-of-day quote.0.73%
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA 1.41% 14.4 Delayed Quote.-7.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEDIASET
10:17aMEDIASET : Italy's Mediaset, ProSiebenSat.1 deny merger talks
RE
04/12MEDIASET : Sky to return pay-tv assets to Mediaset after antitrust probe
RE
04/03ProSiebenSat.1, Mediaset shares rise on renewed merger talk
RE
03/21EssilorLuxottica tensions exposed as executives fall out
RE
03/15MEDIASET SPA : Notice of convocation of the General Shareholders' Meeting 2019, ..
PU
03/13GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Boeing, Blackstone, Adidas, Spotify, Apple
03/12MEDIASET : 2019 financial calendar
PU
03/12MEDIASET S.P.A. : Medium-long term loyalty and incentive plan
PU
03/12MEDIASET : S board of directors approves 2018 results
PU
03/12MEDIASET : Italy court to rule after April on suspension request in Vivendi-Medi..
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 080 M
EBIT 2019 469 M
Net income 2019 253 M
Debt 2019 788 M
Yield 2019 4,51%
P/E ratio 2019 11,82
P/E ratio 2020 10,68
EV / Sales 2019 1,30x
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
Capitalization 3 227 M
Chart MEDIASET
Duration : Period :
Mediaset Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIASET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 2,80 €
Spread / Average Target 2,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pier Silvio Berlusconi Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fedele Confalonieri Chairman
Marco Giordani Chief Financial Officer & Director
Giuliano Adreani Director
Marina Berlusconi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIASET0.73%3 646
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)18.61%209 603
COMCAST CORPORATION21.29%185 746
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP9.46%22 977
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE22.61%22 977
CBS CORPORATION17.98%19 230
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About