Mediaset : PUBLICATION OF THE LIST OF CANDIDATES AS STATUTORY AUDITORS OF THE COMPANY

PUBLICATION OF THE LIST OF CANDIDATES
AS STATUTORY AUDITORS OF THE COMPANY
Mediaset S.p.A. has announced that it has made available to the public at its headquarters, on the company's web site (www.mediaset.it) in the Corporate section and at the "eMarket Storage" authorised storage mechanism (www.emarketstorage.it), 3 lists, complete with the legally required documentation and a copy of the Articles of Association, regarding the nomination of the members of the Board of Statutory Auditors.
The lists are composed as follows:
List 1presented by Fininvest S.p.A., representing a total of 44.175 % (or 521,803,991 shares) of the share capital:
Standing Statutory Auditors
-
Riccardo Perotta
-
Flavia Daunia Minutillo
-
Francesco Vittadini
Substitute Statutory Auditors
-
Leonardo Quagliata
-
Francesca Meneghel
-
Fabrizio Malandra
List 2presented by a group of shareholders made up of mutual funds and other institutional investors, representing a total of 1.085 % (or 12,818,534 shares) of the share capital:
Standing Statutory Auditor
1. Luca Laurini
Substitute Statutory Auditor
1. Stefano Sarubbi
List 3presented by Vivendi S.E., representing a total of 9.61% (or 113,533,301) of the share capital:
Standing Statutory Auditor
1. Giovanni Fiori
Substitute Statutory Auditor
1. Francesca di Donato
Finally, with regard to item 6 on the Agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting, it should be noted that the shareholder Fininvest S.p.A. has presented, together with List 1, a proposal concerning the annual compensation to be paid to the Board of Statutory Auditors.
