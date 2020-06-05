Mediaset : PUBLICATION OF THE LIST OF CANDIDATES AS STATUTORY AUDITORS OF THE COMPANY

Log in
06/05/2020 | 12:41pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

PUBLICATION OF THE LIST OF CANDIDATES

AS STATUTORY AUDITORS OF THE COMPANY

Mediaset S.p.A. has announced that it has made available to the public at its headquarters, on the company's web site (www.mediaset.it) in the Corporate section and at the "eMarket Storage" authorised storage mechanism (www.emarketstorage.it), 3 lists, complete with the legally required documentation and a copy of the Articles of Association, regarding the nomination of the members of the Board of Statutory Auditors.

The lists are composed as follows:

List 1presented by Fininvest S.p.A., representing a total of 44.175 % (or 521,803,991 shares) of the share capital:

Standing Statutory Auditors

  1. Riccardo Perotta
  2. Flavia Daunia Minutillo
  3. Francesco Vittadini

Substitute Statutory Auditors

  1. Leonardo Quagliata
  2. Francesca Meneghel
  3. Fabrizio Malandra

List 2presented by a group of shareholders made up of mutual funds and other institutional investors, representing a total of 1.085 % (or 12,818,534 shares) of the share capital:

Standing Statutory Auditor

1. Luca Laurini

Substitute Statutory Auditor

1. Stefano Sarubbi

List 3presented by Vivendi S.E., representing a total of 9.61% (or 113,533,301) of the share capital:

Standing Statutory Auditor

1. Giovanni Fiori

Substitute Statutory Auditor

1. Francesca di Donato

Finally, with regard to item 6 on the Agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting, it should be noted that the shareholder Fininvest S.p.A. has presented, together with List 1, a proposal concerning the annual compensation to be paid to the Board of Statutory Auditors.

Cologno Monzese, 5 June 2020

Department of Corporate Communications & Image

Tel. +39 022514.9301

Fax +39 022514.9271

e-mail: direzionecomunicazione@mediaset.it www.mediaset.it/corporate/

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +39 022514.7008

Fax +39 022514.8535

e-mail: investor.relations@mediaset.it http://www.mediaset.it/investor

Disclaimer

Mediaset S.p.A. published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 16:40:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
