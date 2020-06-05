Mediaset : PUBLICATION OF THE LIST OF CANDIDATES AS STATUTORY AUDITORS OF THE COMPANY

PUBLICATION OF THE LIST OF CANDIDATES

AS STATUTORY AUDITORS OF THE COMPANY

Mediaset S.p.A. has announced that it has made available to the public at its headquarters, on the company's web site (www.mediaset.it) in the Corporate section and at the "eMarket Storage" authorised storage mechanism (www.emarketstorage.it), 3 lists, complete with the legally required documentation and a copy of the Articles of Association, regarding the nomination of the members of the Board of Statutory Auditors.

The lists are composed as follows:

List 1presented by Fininvest S.p.A., representing a total of 44.175 % (or 521,803,991 shares) of the share capital:

Standing Statutory Auditors

Riccardo Perotta Flavia Daunia Minutillo Francesco Vittadini

Substitute Statutory Auditors

Leonardo Quagliata Francesca Meneghel Fabrizio Malandra

List 2presented by a group of shareholders made up of mutual funds and other institutional investors, representing a total of 1.085 % (or 12,818,534 shares) of the share capital:

Standing Statutory Auditor

1. Luca Laurini

Substitute Statutory Auditor

1. Stefano Sarubbi