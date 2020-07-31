Log in
MEDIASET

MEDIASET

(MS)
Mediaset : ProSieben reports second-quarter loss but sees brighter economic situation

07/31/2020 | 03:40am EDT

German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media on Friday reported a net loss in the second quarter as the coronavirus pandemic hammered advertising, but said it saw first signs of a recovery in July.

Munich-based ProSieben made an adjusted net loss of 52 million euros ($62 million), down from a year-earlier profit of 85 million euros, on the back of a 25% slide in revenues.

CEO Rainer Beaujean said the economic situation was beginning to brighten in ProSieben's German, Austrian and Swiss markets, with ad revenues down 20% in July and trending at -10% for August.

ProSieben said it was focusing on managing costs, cash flow and profitability, and had a good cash position with 1.19 billion euros on hand. The impact of the coronavirus remained significant, making reliable forecasts for the business impossible.

($1 = 0.8408 euros)

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal)
