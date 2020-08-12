Mediaset : Reiterates Availability to Negotiate With Vivendi

By Giulia Petroni



Mediaset SpA on Wednesday reiterated that it is available to come to the negotiating table with French media group Vivendi SA after a Spanish court suspended Mediaset's plan to create a pan-European media holding company.

The Italian broadcaster said it would be ready to examine concrete proposals in the interest of its shareholders, but not without renouncing claims for damages due to the stall to its merger plan.

The company said that, until now, the only proposal presented by Vivendi has been to mutually withdraw all pending legal suits without penalties.

Earlier this month, a Madrid court accepted a request filed by the French group to suspend Mediaset's planned merger of its Italian and Spanish operations. The merger would create a holding company called MediaForEurope.

