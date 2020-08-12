Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Mediaset    MS   IT0001063210

MEDIASET

(MS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mediaset : Reiterates Availability to Negotiate With Vivendi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 01:21pm EDT

By Giulia Petroni

Mediaset SpA on Wednesday reiterated that it is available to come to the negotiating table with French media group Vivendi SA after a Spanish court suspended Mediaset's plan to create a pan-European media holding company.

The Italian broadcaster said it would be ready to examine concrete proposals in the interest of its shareholders, but not without renouncing claims for damages due to the stall to its merger plan.

The company said that, until now, the only proposal presented by Vivendi has been to mutually withdraw all pending legal suits without penalties.

Earlier this month, a Madrid court accepted a request filed by the French group to suspend Mediaset's planned merger of its Italian and Spanish operations. The merger would create a holding company called MediaForEurope.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEDIASET 3.48% 1.666 Delayed Quote.-39.47%
VIVENDI SE 0.12% 24.2 Real-time Quote.-6.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MEDIASET
01:21pMEDIASET : Reiterates Availability to Negotiate With Vivendi
DJ
08/11France's Vivendi seeks meeting with Mediaset to discuss truce - sources
RE
08/11FRANCE'S VIVENDI SEEKS MEETING WITH : sources
RE
08/07AUDIENCE : Italia 1, l'edizione delle 12.25 di "studio aperto" al 20% di share s..
PU
08/06MEDIASET S.P.A. : risultati al 30 giugno 2020
PU
08/06MEDIASET S.P.A. : H1 Results to June 2020
PU
08/06AUDIENCE : Canale 5, la serie "come sorelle" leader assoluta della prima serata
PU
08/05Mediaset says ready to seek end to Vivendi spat after merger plan blocked
RE
08/05Mediaset Evaluates Further Options As Merger Plan Stalls
DJ
08/05MEDIASET : Board of directors accepts that following the sentence of the spanish..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 466 M 2 908 M 2 908 M
Net income 2020 66,4 M 78,2 M 78,2 M
Net Debt 2020 1 398 M 1 649 M 1 649 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,6x
Yield 2020 1,24%
Capitalization 1 829 M 2 157 M 2 157 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,31x
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 4 961
Free-Float 23,4%
Chart MEDIASET
Duration : Period :
Mediaset Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIASET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 1,52 €
Last Close Price 1,61 €
Spread / Highest target 44,7%
Spread / Average Target -5,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pier Silvio Berlusconi Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fedele Confalonieri Chairman
Simone Sole Head-Finance & Administration
Marco Giordani Chief Financial Officer & Director
Marina Berlusconi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIASET-39.47%2 153
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-9.78%235 804
COMCAST CORPORATION-4.40%196 383
VIACOMCBS INC.-36.84%16 450
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-24.59%11 401
FORMULA ONE GROUP-17.37%8 736
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group