Mediaset S.p.A.: Vivendi announces a further Appeal against the Italian Communications Authority

VIVENDI ANNOUNCES A FURTHER APPEAL AGAINST THE ITALIAN COMMUNICATIONS AUTHORITY

Mediaset has received from Vivendi S.E. ("Vivendi") additional motivations with regard to the procedure RG 5880/2017, also valid as an independent appeal, against the Italian communications authority ("AGCom") and Mediaset. With these additional motivations, Vivendi asks the regional arbitration court of Lazio (TAR Lazio), having taken precautionary measures, to nullify, the declarations made by AGCom on 2.4.2020 and 13.5.2020 in which the Authority stated that it would not follow up the request by Vivendi to "confirm the cancellation of the measures for compliance with Resolution n. 178/17/CONS".

The date for the hearing has not yet been fixed.

Cologno Monzese, 3 July 2020

