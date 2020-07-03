Mediaset S.p.A.: Vivendi announces a further Appeal against the Italian Communications Authority

PRESS RELEASE
VIVENDI ANNOUNCES A FURTHER APPEAL AGAINST THE ITALIAN COMMUNICATIONS AUTHORITY
Mediaset has received from Vivendi S.E. ("Vivendi") additional motivations with regard to the procedure RG 5880/2017, also valid as an independent appeal, against the Italian communications authority ("AGCom") and Mediaset. With these additional motivations, Vivendi asks the regional arbitration court of Lazio (TAR Lazio), having taken precautionary measures, to nullify, the declarations made by AGCom on 2.4.2020 and 13.5.2020 in which the Authority stated that it would not follow up the request by Vivendi to "confirm the cancellation of the measures for compliance with Resolution n. 178/17/CONS".
The date for the hearing has not yet been fixed.
Cologno Monzese, 3 July 2020
Department of Corporate Communications and Image
Tel. +39 0225149301
Fax +39 0225149271 e-mail:direzionecomunicazione@mediaset.itwww.mediaset.it/corporate/
Investor Relations Department
Tel. +39 0225147008
Fax +39 0225148535 e-mail:investor.relations@mediaset.ithttp://www.mediaset.it/investor
Disclaimer
Mediaset S.p.A. published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 18:03:02 UTC