Mediaset : S.p.A. gives notice of the Results of the Exercise of the Withdrawal Rights

In relation to the cross-border merger by absorption of Mediaset S.p.A. () and Mediaset España Comunicación S.A. () with and into Mediaset Investment N.V. (the), a Dutch wholly-owned subsidiary of Mediaset which will, upon effectiveness of the Merger, be renamed MFE ? MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V., it is hereby made known that the withdrawal right was validly exercised in relation to No. 492,691 Mediaset shares (the), equal to approximately 0.0417% of outstanding shares, for an aggregate amount equal to Euro 1,364,754.07 at the withdrawal price of Euro 2.770 per share, established pursuant to Article 2437-ter, paragraph 3 of the Italian Civil Code (the).

In accordance with applicable Italian law, the Shares must be offered, on an option right basis and at the Withdrawal Price, to Mediaset shareholders who did not exercise their withdrawal right (the Offer). The period provided for the Offer will start running on 8 October 2019 and will expire on 6 November 2019, both inclusive.

Mediaset shareholders exercising their option right within the Offer will also be entitled to exercise their pre-emptive right in the purchase of the Shares which might remain unsold, provided that they so request simultaneously to the exercise of their option right. Should the number of Shares requested under the pre-emptive right be greater than the number of Shares remained unsold, an allotment will be made among all requesting shareholders pro rata to the option rights exercised.

Additional terms and conditions of the Offer will be set forth in a specific notice, which will be filed with the Companies' Register of Milan, published on a national newspaper and made available on the Mediaset corporate website (www.mediaset.it) on 7 October 2019.

It is further made known that the period provided for Mediaset España shareholders to exercise their withdrawal rights, as provided for under Spanish applicable law, will expire on 10 October 2019.

For further details, please refer to the documentation drawn up in relation to the Merger, which has been made available on the corporate website of Mediaset (www.mediaset.it).

