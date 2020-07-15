Mediaset S.p.A.: publication of the minutes of the Shareholders' meeting of June 26, 2020

MEDIASET SPA: PUBLICATION OF THE MINUTES OF THE SHAREHOLDERS 'MEETING OF JUNE 26, 2020
Mediaset S.p.A. announced that the minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting, is available to the public at the registered office and is also available on the website www.mediaset.itand on authorised storage device eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.it).
Cologno Monzese, 15 July 2020
