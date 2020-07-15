Log in
Mediaset S.p.A.: publication of the minutes of the Shareholders' meeting of June 26, 2020

07/15/2020 | 07:41am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

MEDIASET SPA: PUBLICATION OF THE MINUTES OF THE SHAREHOLDERS 'MEETING OF JUNE 26, 2020

Mediaset S.p.A. announced that the minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting, is available to the public at the registered office and is also available on the website www.mediaset.itand on authorised storage device eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.it).

Cologno Monzese, 15 July 2020

Department of Communications and Media Relations

Tel. +39 022514.9301

Fax +39 022514.9271

e-mail: direzionecomunicazione@mediaset.it www.mediaset.it/corporate/

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +39 022514.7008

Fax +39 022514.8535

e-mail: investor.relations@mediaset.it http://www.mediaset.it/investor

Disclaimer

Mediaset S.p.A. published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 11:40:00 UTC
